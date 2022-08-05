State officials are drafting a 50-year water plan in response to a changing climate that has kept New Mexico in a 22-year drought and is expected to worsen in the coming decades. 

A multifaceted plan covering the next half-century is a way to get ahead of climate change's inevitable impacts on water supplies within an arid Southwestern state growing even warmer and drier, officials said Friday at an Interstate Stream Commission hearing. 

The plan offers three overarching strategies for protecting and enhancing New Mexico's limited water supply — sustainability, stewardship and equity — as the state faces average temperatures rising as much as 7 degrees, river flows dropping and parched soils reducing runoff into waterways and aquifers in the coming decades. 

The plan's goals

Some of the plan’s main objectives include:

— Identify what needs to be done to protect and enhance the state’s water supplies in a changing climate.

— Work with Indigenous and traditional acequia communities to ensure they are treated fairly and to tap their cultural knowledge of water.

— Assess the health of rivers, lakes, reservoirs and mountain watersheds and how to enhance them.

— Work with farmers and ensure they all have fair access to water-saving technology.

— Determine whether current infrastructure can handle increasing demand as climate change depletes water resources.