New Mexico’s district courts are requesting additional money to fund a total of five new judgeships and various staff positions in order to help deal with a personnel shortage amid an increasing workload, documents show.
The 2nd District Court in Albuquerque requests two new judgeships, while the Santa Fe-based First District, the Las Cruces-based 3rd District and the Alamogordo-based 12th District each wants funding for one new judgeship in the next budget year, according to documents obtained by The New Mexican that were sent to the Legislative Finance Committee and the Department of Finance and Administration earlier this month.
The District Court serving Bernalillo County seeks $703,200 for the two new judgeships, Chief Judge Stan Whitaker wrote. Overall, the 2nd District Court requests a total increase of $1.4 million, or 5.6 percent, compared to the funding it was allocated from the general fund in the current fiscal year, which runs through June.
The 3rd District Court, in Dona Aña County, cited a study by the National Center for State Courts in detailing a shortage of more than five district judges, nearly a dozen district court staff and about eight magistrate court staff.
“With increasing population the court’s filings have seen a steady increase from 2016 to 2019,” the 3rd District request said. “Absorbing this workload with existing staff has been difficult.”
“The courts within the district will continue to fall further behind each year that staffing levels lag behind,” the court added.
The court said its judges’ workload has increased due to an “increased scope of judicial duties” and it expects that workload to expand even further given demographic changes caused by immigration and the regional impact of any resolution in the Texas vs. New Mexico water lawsuit.
“With the addition of a new judge, further efficiencies can be realized by reallocating caseloads to reduce the strain on current judges,” the court wrote.
In the First Judicial District, which includes the counties of Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos, the court has requested $329,200 to fund a new judgeship that would “alleviate the caseload of the current judges and allow for more efficient and timely processing of cases,” according to a request sent by Deputy Court Executive Officer Kathleen Vigil.
If an additional judgeship is not funded, “judges will continue to carry large caseloads and the timeliness of case resolution will suffer,” the request says.
The First District Court also is asking for an increase of $389,800 to its base budget, which includes costs that the Administrative Office of the Court will no longer be funding, as well as $125,000 to pay for security positions in two magistrate courts.
The 12th District Court wants to locate a new judge in Otero County who would also take Lincoln County cases. The court said it last received funding for a new judgeship in 1994 and judges currently have “a very high caseload and an exceptionally demanding jury trial docket,” according to the request.
While the 4th District Court, which serves San Miguel and Guadalupe counties, is not asking for a new judgeship, it wants additional money for positions such as judicial specialists and a drug court coordinator.
The 5th District Court, based in Roswell, is requesting a 9.6 percent increase over its fiscal year 2020 operating budget in order to pay for new positions including two associate attorneys and one senior attorney.
“If FY21 is not funded at or above the requested level, the Fifth District will continue to be short staffed and forced to leave programs unattended and unused, and to leave positions vacant,” the court’s request said.