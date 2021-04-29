The state Department of Health has permanently revoked the license of New MexiCann Natural Medicine in connection to an explosion and fire at the company's Santa Fe headquarters.
Health Secretary Tracie Collins also suspended the medical cannabis manufacturer's ability to produce cannabis.
Collins' order, signed Monday, takes effect May 14.
The company’s owner, Carlos Gonzales of Santa Fe, was charged in February with two felony counts of arson following an October fire that seriously injured two workers at the company’s San Mateo Lane facility.
Gonzales, 56, is accused of switching out a hot plate in the marijuana extraction room with one that violates manufacturing standards, leading to the fire, according to a criminal complaint.
Collins cited a number of reasons for her decision, including several public safety violations. She also ruled that the company failed to provide adequate training on safety and emergency procedures to employees, among other violations.
In a separate incident, two employees were injured in a 2015 explosion at the business. The state Occupational Health and Safety Bureau issued fines totaling $13,500 against the business and cited New MexiCann for 12 “serious” workplace violations.
New MexiCann became a licensed producer in November 2009 and was one of the first licensed medical cannabis producers in the state.
New Mexico has more than 30 medical cannabis companies. State lawmakers recently legalized the production, sale, use and possession of recreational cannabis, though it's unlikely any licenses will be issued until next year.
