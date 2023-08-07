Natural- and human-caused fires in recent days have prompted the state Department of Health to release guidelines for residents who may be at risk of developing severe health issues from smoke inhalation.

The department said high winds, heat and dry conditions have helped spread the smoke to nearby neighborhoods and communities.

Thick, black plumes of smoke were released into the air south of Albuquerque on Sunday as firefighters battled a blaze at a plastic recycling facility after a two-alarm fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. Smoke from that fire could be seen throughout Albuquerque. Although authorities evacuated the nearby area, health officials warned smoke can spread for miles — causing breathing trouble and sickness for children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with lung diseases or respiratory illnesses.

Recommended for you