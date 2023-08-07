Fire crews work to put out a two-alarm blaze Sunday at a plastic recycling facility south of Albuquerque. Smoke from the fire could be seen throughout Albuquerque, and though authorities evacuated the nearby area, health officials warned smoke can spread for miles. Courtesy Susanne Pence
Fire crews work to put out a two-alarm blaze Sunday at a plastic recycling facility south of Albuquerque. Smoke from the fire could be seen throughout Albuquerque, and though authorities evacuated the nearby area, health officials warned smoke can spread for miles. Courtesy Susanne Pence
Courtesy Susanne Pence
Fire crews work to put out a two-alarm blaze Sunday at a plastic recycling facility south of Albuquerque.
Courtesy Susanne Pence
A person takes photos as crews work to put out a two-alarm blaze Sunday at a plastic recycling facility south of Albuquerque.
Natural- and human-caused fires in recent days have prompted the state Department of Health to release guidelines for residents who may be at risk of developing severe health issues from smoke inhalation.
The department said high winds, heat and dry conditions have helped spread the smoke to nearby neighborhoods and communities.
Thick, black plumes of smoke were released into the air south of Albuquerque on Sunday as firefighters battled a blaze at a plastic recycling facility after a two-alarm fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. Smoke from that fire could be seen throughout Albuquerque. Although authorities evacuated the nearby area, health officials warned smoke can spread for miles — causing breathing trouble and sickness for children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with lung diseases or respiratory illnesses.
Wildfires in Rio Arriba county continued to grow Monday, with the Black Feather Fire expanding to more than 2,500 acres on Coyote Ranger District land in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness. Smoke from the fire, which was started by lightning, could be seen as far away as Santa Fe and Taos on Sunday. Also burning is the American Mesa Fire southwest of Dulce.
According to the release issued Monday, the best way to prevent sickness from smoke is to follow the health department’s 5-3-1 Visibility Method. The environmental public health tracking program, created by the Department of Health, directs residents to locate landmarks that are five miles, three miles and one mile away to assess smoke levels.
“If visibility is under 5 miles, the air quality is unhealthy for young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness and they should reduce outdoor activity,” the release stated.
If landmarks at the three-mile range cannot be seen, those people should stay indoors. And if one-mile landmarks are not visible due to smoke, safe shelter should be sought as the air quality is unhealthy for everyone.
Residents also should monitor air quality alerts issued at airnow.gov, the release stated. Residents in Rio Arriba have already begun receiving alerts on smartphones, but assessing outdoor visibility simply by looking outdoors is the best way to know whether it’s safe to be outside, the release stated.
“Amid the current fire-induced challenges, the health and well-being of our residents remain our top priority,” Heidi Krapfl, deputy director of the department’s Epidemiology and Response Division wrote in a news release, adding people with breathing difficulties or heart disease should limit time outdoors, close windows, turn off swamp coolers and switch air conditioners to recirculation mode.
People with heart disease should call their health care provider if a fast pulse, shortness of breath or unusual weakness develops, the release stated.