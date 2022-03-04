The Democratic Party of New Mexico has positioned itself to avoid an embarrassing ending similar to that of its Republican counterpart when it tabulates delegate votes after its pre-primary nominating convention Saturday in Roswell.
Voting will remain open through most of Wednesday; Democrats will then count the ballots over a few days before announcing the results March 13 — more than a week after voting begins.
During the Republican Party of New Mexico's pre-primary convention Feb. 26 in Ruidoso, an electronic voting system malfunctioned, forcing the GOP to switch to paper ballots — but not before some delegates left the convention in frustration without casting a vote.
The GOP, which had planned to announce its election results an hour after voting began, delayed the announcement by more than 11 hours "in the interest of election integrity" and then had to issue a correction in one of the contests Feb. 28. The next day, the Republican Party issued a news release to confirm the voting results and refute "speculation that some votes were not included."
The Democratic Party said its plans for the convention aren't based on the Republicans' troubles.
"We decided to use absentee voting this year to make our elections more accessible for all delegates, including those who don't yet feel comfortable attending an in-person event," Miranda van Dijk, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Party, wrote in an email. "This decision was made in late 2021 and has nothing to do with the voting mess at the Republican convention."
Democrats have planned to use absentee balloting since the convention date was set, a plan "consistently communicated" to delegates and the public, van Dijk wrote.
"In the past, voting took place in-person at the convention, but this is not a recent change," she wrote. "DPNM adopted absentee balloting procedures into our rules at the 2020 Spring [State Central Committee] meeting, and has used them for every party election conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, including to approve rule changes and nominate a candidate in the [1st Congressional District] special election."
Those same procedures will be used for the election at the pre-primary nominating convention, she said.
Delegates will be able to vote through an electronic ballot or by phone until 9 p.m. Wednesday. From Thursday to Friday, Democratic Party staff will be "validating and curing ballots," van Dijk wrote.
The following Saturday, a representative from each campaign will have the opportunity to observe ballot counting via Zoom "as is required in our rules," she wrote. Results will be announced when the convention is called back to order March 13.
It's not just voting that will be different at the Democratic Party's convention.
Unlike the GOP convention, where drew nearly 1,000 people, Democrats are requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to attend the event. Masks also will be required indoors.
