So, it happened. Donald Trump rallied in New Mexico and promised victory in 2020. For several hours, parts of Rio Rancho were awash in red “Make America Great Again” hats, and there were plenty of protesters, too.
But now that the president has gone and the deafening screams filling the Santa Ana Star Center have gone quiet, several questions arise.
Namely, will the Trump campaign’s efforts make a difference 14 months from now when the election is actually held? Are Democrats worried the president is targeting the state? And if so, what are they doing in response?
State Democratic Party Chair Marg Elliston says, as she did before, that Trump’s chances in New Mexico are “really a long shot,” but also says the party isn’t taking anything for granted.
“It does give us a little bit of urgency because now we know what the other side’s plans are,” Elliston said on Tuesday. But, she added, “it doesn’t change our plans.”
It does, however, reinforce the party’s need to carry out those plans, which include working to register voters, she said.
“I think his presence energized both sides,” Elliston said. “We know we need to build a year-round people-powered organized machine. This reinforced that for our volunteers.”
The president’s visit puts Democrats in a strange spot because they can’t bring Trump’s 2020 opponent to New Mexico to rally in response.
Of course, that’s because they don’t know who that candidate will be, and they won’t for quite a while — the primaries don’t even start until February.
And because New Mexico’s primary is so late — it’s one of the last ones, in June — the Democratic presidential candidates don’t have New Mexico on their radar right now.
“It’s a challenge to get people here before Super Tuesday because they’re all busy in their priority states right now,” Elliston said.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office said it’s too early to tell how big of a push the Trump campaign will make here.
“I don’t know if it’s a meaningful commitment or just wind,” said Tripp Stelnicki, a spokesman for the governor.
He also cast doubt on some of the statements Trump made in his speech, such as his taking credit for the oil production boom in southeast New Mexico.
“The president can talk all he wants about having created the Permian Basin boom and delivering all these great jobs, but New Mexicans see right through that for the campaign rhetoric it is,” he said. “The president will invent and take credit for things he did not do.”
Democrats may feel more urgency if and when the Trump campaign begins buying airtime for television ads in New Mexico and expanding its field operations to bring more staff and target more voters, said New Mexico pollster Brian Sanderoff.
“For the Democrats to feel pressure, the Trump campaign is going to have to do more than just hold a rally and bringing a handful of campaign staffers,” Sanderoff said. “They’d have to truly take it to the next level.”
Yet the reelection campaign does say it intends to go to that next level. So, what will that mean for Democrats if those words are put into action?
One potential consequence is the impact on down-ballot candidates. If the Trump campaign pushes hard to get out the vote, Republican turnout will likely be higher and that could hurt Democratic candidates for U.S. Congress and the state Legislature.
In particular, Rep. Xochitl Torres Small might have a harder time keeping her seat in the 2nd Congressional District, where there are counties that are heavily Republican. In Lea County, for instance, 49 percent of voters are registered as Republicans, compared to 24 percent registered as Democrats.
“If the president is competing in the state, that makes it especially harder to keep CD2 blue,” said Lonna Atkeson, director of the University of New Mexico’s Center for the Study of Voting, Elections, and Democracy.
It could also make it more difficult for Democratic state legislators who won last year in traditionally Republican districts to keep their seats, Sanderoff said.
As a result, Democrats will likely need to spend more in New Mexico, Atkeson said.
“They’re going to want to put in more resources if the president is playing a more dynamic game here,” she said.