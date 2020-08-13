New Mexico’s two major political parties traded barbs Thursday over an event that plans to honor a civilian militia group that made a heavily armed appearance at a violent protest in Albuquerque in June.
The state Democratic Party released a statement saying Republican officials were “exposed” for their plans to participate in a rally praising a “racist, far-right organization” whose “members have been tied to neo-Nazi and Confederate groups.”
An event called the New Mexico Voters Unite Protest, scheduled Aug. 22 in Clovis, will feature Republican elected officials and candidates as speakers, according to a Facebook post by the Republican Party of Curry County.
It also plans to give “special tribute” to the New Mexico Civil Guard, a self-described “Second Amendment citizen militia group” that gained attention after opposing the removal of a statue of a Spanish conquistador at an Albuquerque protest that led to a shooting. The Civil Guard has said the suspect is not one of its members.
“If GOP candidates are so willing to embrace these extreme groups, it's clear that their rhetoric about respect is nothing more than an empty campaign slogan,” said Democratic Party spokeswoman Miranda Van Dijk.
New Mexico’s Republican Party responded Thursday that it was not affiliated with the rally but would not “stand in their way” if citizens “want to peacefully attend a grassroots event.”
It blasted the Democrats for “trying to shut down this rally” and using “downright lies” to try to “trick the media into covering their socialist propaganda.”
“The ridiculous conspiracy theories conjured up by far-left extremist groups and the Democrat Party of New Mexico to distract from their own violent and bloody riots is yet another unsurprising move from their radical playbook,” said Anissa Tinnin, executive director of the state Republican Party.
A digital flyer for the rally, posted to Facebook by “New Mexico Voters Unite,” said speakers at the event will include state House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, Rep. Martin Zamora and Sen. Pat Woods.
Woods, a Republican from Broadview, confirmed Thursday he plans to speak at the rally.
“I am not going to pull out because some damn Democrat from Albuquerque is mad,” he said.
Woods said that while he supports the Second Amendment and plans to listen to any comments made by the Civil Guard at the event, he is “not agreeable to neo-Nazis or segregationists.”
Townsend said he is not planning to attend the event, despite what the flyer said.
“I told them I had other travel arrangements that I had to be at,” the Artesia Republican said.
Zamora also said he isn't planning to be there and didn't know the event was going to honor the Civil Guard.
“We’re trying to work for the people and do what’s right for the state,” said Zamora, R-Clovis. “I don’t care to associate with individual groups that don’t have a broad understanding with the people of the state.”
Raul Torrez, the district attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, last month filed an injunction seeking to prevent the Civil Guard group from operating in New Mexico.
His complaint said some of the group’s members were associated with white supremacist organizations and held training sessions to practice paramilitary techniques.
The poster for the rally also lists Republican congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson of Santa Fe as a speaker. But Business Insider, which first reported about the event Wednesday, cited a Johnson spokesperson saying she will not be attending.
