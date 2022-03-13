State Auditor Brian Colón garnered 61 percent of the Democratic Party of New Mexico delegate votes in his bid to replace termed-out Attorney General Hector Balderas, while his rival, Albuquerque-based District Attorney Raúl Torrez, garnered 39 percent.
Both will appear on the ballot for the party’s June 7 primary. Candidates must receive at least 20 percent of the delegate votes to secure a spot on the ballot.
The party on Sunday announced the results of its pre-primary voting process, which began during a March 5 nominating convention in Roswell and was open through Wednesday night.
A record-breaking 1,141 delegates — all of those who cast ballots — nominated Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, 62, who is seeking her second term in office, the party announced.
State Democratic Party Chairwoman Jessica Velasquez said in a statement 97 percent of the delegates cast ballots in the pre-primary voting process.
“In 2022, we are committed to reach voters in every corner of New Mexico,” Velasquez said in the statement. “I want to acknowledge the hard work every candidate has put into the pre-primary process. This is one of the strongest slates of candidates we have had.”
Delegates nominated ombudsman Zack Quintero for state auditor with 62 percent of the vote.
Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe, chairman of the state Public Regulation Commission, received 38 percent of the vote.
Fifty-eight percent of the delegates nominated former Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya for state treasurer over Heather Benavidez, with 42 percent.
Benavidez is a former county magistrate who works as a programs manager in the State Treasurer’s Office. Treasurer Tim Eichenberg cannot seek another term.
Gabriel Vasquez, vying for Democratic nomination in Congressional District 2, received 80 percent of the vote, while Darshan Patel received 20 percent.
Other candidates who received nominations by all delegates were:
- U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernandez.
- Lt. Gov. Howie Morales.
- Secretary of Sate Maggie Toulouse Oliver.
- State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard.
- New Mexico Supreme Court Justices Julie J. Vargas and Briana H. Zamora.
- Court of appeals Judges, Gerald E. Baca and Katherine Anne Wray.
Speaking at the Democratic Party’s nominating convention March 5, Lujan Grisham touched on her accomplishments, including legalization of cannabis, tax cuts for middle- and working-class New Mexicans, economic growth and record investments in education.
“Gov. Lujan Grisham leads one of the strongest candidate slates in New Mexico history,” Kendall Witmer, a spokeswoman for the governor’s campaign, said in a statement Sunday. “Democrats are fired up by Gov. Lujan Grisham’s outstanding record of delivering for New Mexicans in every corner of the state.”
But Republicans hoping to regain control of the Governor’s Office have said Lujan Grisham is vulnerable, especially because of her COVID-19 mandates, such as business shutdowns and face mask requirements during much of the pandemic.
Lujan Grisham also faces a potential extraordinary session of the Legislature to consider overriding her veto of a $50.4 million appropriations bill that would have funded an array of initiatives across the state. Lawmakers from both parties have said they support the move.
Retired Air Force Lt. Col. and Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block, state Rep. Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences and retired Army Brigadier Gen. Greg Zanetti all earned enough delegate votes at the Republican nominating convention Feb. 26 to appear on the GOP primary ballot as contenders for the gubernatorial nomination.
Former TV weatherman Mark Ronchetti and anti-abortion activist Ethel Maharg earned less than 20 percent of the GOP delegate votes in the governor’s race. Ronchetti’s name will appear on the ballot anyway because he collected enough voter signatures to qualify.
