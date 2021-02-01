New Mexico lawmakers are pushing ahead with an effort to legalize recreational marijuana.
State Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, introduced a cannabis legalization bill Monday, the first such bill during this year's 60-day legislative session.
Senate Bill 13 would enact the Cannabis Regulation Act and the Cannabis Tax Act.
The bill was referred to the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation committee, as well as the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Legislation to legalize cannabis for recreational use failed to pass the Legislature last year.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
