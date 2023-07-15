State wildlife managers are considering increased hunting limits for black bears and cougars in New Mexico, citing research that indicates their populations are growing in some areas of New Mexico.
The state Game and Fish Department will hold meetings in Albuquerque, Roswell, Las Cruces and Raton this week to gather public comment on whether the hunting limits should be raised to manage the populations.
Opening bears and cougars to more hunting is often a contentious issue throughout the West, with conservationists decrying the increased killing of animals they say are vital to the ecosystem while ranchers generally support the effort to thin the number of predators that might attack their herds.
Although the agency doesn’t mention ranchers in its proposal, they are almost always a consideration when a state looks to kill more predators, whether bears, wolves or big cats.
“Providing that the population estimates are based on sound data, and the decisions are being made with the scientific background, I think it’s fine,” Jesse Deubel, New Mexico Wildlife Federation’s executive director, said of raising hunting numbers.
Human activity and development, he said, have reduced and fragmented wildlife habitat, so people now must intervene to keep the animals from overrunning their shrinking natural environment.
“In order for ecosystems to stay healthy and balanced, active management is necessary,” Deubel said.
The most recent statewide hunting limits are 580 cougars and 804 bears in a season.
Lisa Jennings, executive director of Animal Protection New Mexico, said she is wary of the agency’s metrics for gauging the extent hunting should be allowed.
The agency has a history of overdoing the kill limits and has shown no evidence that it’s considering the impact of environmental factors on the animals’ populations, such as climate change, drought and the recent devastating wildfires, Jennings said.
“Even if they were applying the best available science, the top scientists in this field — they admit there’s a tremendous amount of uncertainty in determining these limits,” Jennings said.
Given the unknowns, the agency should reduce the kill quotas substantially, not increase them, she said.
Bears and cougars both self-regulate according to available resources — for instance, a pregnant mother bear will abort her fetus if food is too scarce — so they don’t need people to modulate their numbers, Jennings said. Conversely, killing too many can adversely affect their populations for a long time, Jennings added.
The state has conducted several studies on the animals, but it has yet to release reports on the findings, she said. This is an example of information that is lacking the week before the agency plans to hold public hearings on increasing kill limits, Jennings said.
The overall kill limit now is 8% to 12% for a mature population of bears and 17% to 24% for cougars. Hunters aren’t allowed to kill cubs or kittens or mothers accompanying the babies.
Females can make up no more than 40% of bear kills and 30% of cougar kills. To track them, the state requires hunters to show the animals they’ve killed to an agency official.
The agency divides the state into different management zones for both species, with the hunting limits varying in each area, depending on their populations, Game and Fish spokesman Darren Vaughn wrote in an email.
The agency aims to avoid negative trends in the animals’ age and reproduction, while keeping the population from expanding to the point it poses a risk to people, habitat and other wildlife, he wrote.
“The overall goal is to sustain populations so that the current and future generations can enjoy them, and bears and cougars can persist on the landscape having the positive ecological impact they have,” Vaughn wrote.
Conservationist groups varied in their views about proposed higher kill limits.
The Center for Biological Diversity opposes them for bears and cougars in New Mexico.
“Black bears reproduce slowly and are vulnerable to high mortality,” said Michael Robinson, a conservation advocate at the center. “Bear habitats are increasingly fragmented throughout much of the state, and global warming and associated drought diminish bear food sources everywhere.”
Both black bears and cougars play crucial roles in their ecosystems, and people enjoy seeing them on occasion, he said. The state should work to preserve these animals rather than killing more of them, which could place these species in jeopardy, Robinson said.
In an email, Bryan Bird, Defenders of Wildlife’s Southwest program director, agreed these predators are vital in regulating ecosystems.
“The rules and harvest numbers should be based on the best available science,” Bird wrote. “So, it is important that hunting rules incorporate ecosystem considerations like enough bears and cougars to control populations of prey, like deer and elk.”
Deubel, of the Wildlife Federation, disagreed with the argument black bears can be fragile.
In New Mexico, the bears are a resilient species that aren’t prone to a die-off, as they are in states such as Montana and Idaho, where winters are long and harsh, Deubel said. Some population control is necessary; otherwise they’ll consume the food in their prime areas and roam to places they shouldn’t be, he added.
Although it’s important for people to weigh in on the proposed changes, Deubel said, raising the kill limits won’t necessarily draw more hunters into the woods or increase the number of animals killed.
“I don’t think it will have an impact,” Deubel said.