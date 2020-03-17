The rumor below deck was the Grand Princess, docked off the coast of Oakland and awaiting news of its fate as coronavirus infected 21 people onboard, was going to head back out to sea with hundreds of passengers still on it.
But Albuquerque resident Bernadette Meyer, still on board the ship that Thursday morning after others had disembarked, wanted to go home.
She turned to her husband, David Meyer, and said, “I don’t know what you’re going to do, but I’m leaving. Grab your stuff.”
He did. Then the two fled the ship, half-running, half-walking, while cruise ship security guards tried to catch them and other passengers yelled out in encouragement, “Go, go!”
Now they’re home in Albuquerque, starting a 14-day quarantine as they await the results of a COVID-19 test that wasn’t given to them until they returned to New Mexico early Monday morning.
All this after seven-plus days of quarantine at sea and another three days in quarantine in a fenced compound at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia.
“We never got tested on the ship,” David Meyer said. “We weren’t tested in Georgia. They told us there that if we took the test and tested positive, we’d be there a lot longer.”
They were just two of some 20 New Mexicans on board the Grand Princess, which was supposed to take a simple cruise from San Francisco to Hawaii and back until COVID-19 was discovered on board.
The ship’s dilemma garnered national attention and shed light on the problems health officials have had in trying to contain the virus, which can cause shortness of breath, fever and a cough. Severe cases can lead to pneumonia. On Tuesday, the U.S. death toll crossed 100.
At times, the ship’s passengers felt as if they were going to be forever cast out to sea awaiting a port to claim them, the Meyers said.
Since then, other cruise ships around the world have been struck by the coronavirus, leaving some 90,000 passengers still at sea, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Grand Princess finally disembarked the last of its passengers Monday.
But in the final days off Oakland, life aboard the Grand Princess became a “total nightmare … a science-fiction movie with mass quarantine,” Bernadette Meyer said — especially as updates about their situation became less and less frequent.
And then, they said, one day no word came down from either the ship’s captain or health officials.
On that Thursday morning — March 12 — the same day Santa Feans Carolyn Wright and Beryl Ward were escorted off the ship to enter a processing line for passengers to be quarantined — the Meyers had had enough.
Among other uncertainties and indignities, in the last day or two, they said, they were reduced to eating powdered eggs.
And they grew more and more anxious about ever getting home.
On Wednesday night, looking for guidance, they prayed, Bernadette Meyer said.
God didn’t exactly tell them to make a run for it, she said, but when Bernadette Meyer heard the ship’s engines running, she thought it was time to hit the deck or end up adrift.
“We didn’t know where we were going or what we were going to face, but we knew God was with us,” as they bolted from their cabin, she recalled.
They made it clear of the ship when federal officials stopped them on the dock and asked them to return. Bernadette Meyer’s response stopped them cold: “Over my dead body.”
They were instead guided inside a nearby tent where two doctors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calmed them down and asked about their health.
Still, no test for COVID-19, despite all the previous fuss made about passengers’ health.
And soon after, more passengers disembarked, with the New Mexico contingent being sent either to military bases in California or Georgia.
By their count, eight New Mexicans ended up in California, including Wright and Ward, and the other 12 went to Georgia.
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor’s Office, said Tuesday all but four of the New Mexicans on the cruise ship were back in the state. Of those four, three chose to remain in quarantine at a base in California and the fourth, in Georgia, fell ill and was taken to a hospital before he could leave.
The Meyers said they would not have made it home without the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
“The governor was with us through this whole ordeal,” Bernadette Meyer said. “She called us every day and kept us informed.”
“She’s got my vote,” said Wright, who arrived home with Ward early Sunday morning. The two are also under a 14-day quarantine in Santa Fe, Wright said. Unlike the Meyers, they were tested twice — once in California and again in New Mexico. On Monday, Wright said she and Ward were informed that they did not test positive for COVID-19, but they still have to remain in quarantine.
David Meyer said they did not enjoy the Georgia air base compound, surrounded by a fence, where they were housed for several days before they returned to New Mexico. He felt as if Lujan Grisham’s actions had “sprung us from prison.”
A USA Today story said cruise ship passengers still housed at that Georgia base were complaining about a lack of medical attention and support while they awaited news on their situation.
By Monday morning, the Meyers were back in Albuquerque via a private plane, which landed on one of the military airstrips at the airport. From there, a National Guardsman drove them home in a truck.
But only after they were tested for COVID-19 at the airport.
As of Tuesday afternoon, they were still awaiting the results, but they accepted they would have to start a new 14-day quarantine all over again in the comfort of their home.
Neighbors gave them an unexpected gift by buying and then dropping off groceries at their front door, Bernadette Meyer said. They also have a grown son they can send to the grocery store for goods.
“We are very happy to be here,” David Meyer said. “You have no idea.”
“We’re healthy, but I don’t even know how to explain how I feel,” Bernadette Meyer said. “It’s been very traumatizing. To be quarantined 14 days here, I understand. But we were quarantined on the ship, on the base, almost two weeks now.”
She’s worried about her family members who suffer from cancer and blindness and have relied on her support and who have been waiting for her return so she can help them. Other family members and friends have offered to step in to help cover the two-week gap in support, she said.
She thinks national and state leaders are doing everything right in addressing the COVID-19 crisis.
“Are we overreacting? I don’t think so,” she said. “If people are dying in Italy, I get why they are telling us to stay home, to take care of our older people. I think they are doing what they need to do to contain this so it doesn’t become a widespread disease that kills so many people.”
She said she and her husband are glad they made their run for freedom. She told the governor two things in a recent phone conversation.
One, she’s missed eating red and green chile.
Two, she’s sorry the television series Breaking Bad was set in New Mexico because the behavior of that show’s characters “inspired us to make a break for it.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.