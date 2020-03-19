New Mexico's Department of Health announced Thursday that seven more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number in the state to 35.

The new cases include four people in Bernalillo County, which now has 20 cases. There were two people in Santa Fe County, which brings the county's total to seven, the second highest in the state. There was one case reported in ​San Miguel County, the first in that jurisdiction. 

Officials did not say how many people with the virus are hospitalized. No one had died of COVID-19 in New Mexico as of Wednesday. 

The number of tests performed in the state rose to 2,797.

Reporter

Jens Gould covers politics for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He was a correspondent for Bloomberg News in Mexico City, a regular contributor for TIME in California, and produced the video series Bravery Tapes.

