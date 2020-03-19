New Mexico's Department of Health announced Thursday that seven more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number in the state to 35.
The new cases include four people in Bernalillo County, which now has 20 cases. There were two people in Santa Fe County, which brings the county's total to seven, the second highest in the state. There was one case reported in San Miguel County, the first in that jurisdiction.
Officials did not say how many people with the virus are hospitalized. No one had died of COVID-19 in New Mexico as of Wednesday.
The number of tests performed in the state rose to 2,797.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.