New Mexico courts are expanding in-person proceedings after more than a year of virtual hearings and bench trials.
The state Supreme Court order came Friday, a day after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lifted pandemic restrictions throughout the state as more residents become vaccinated. According to the New Mexico Department of Health, more than 62 percent of New Mexicans 16 and older have been fully vaccinated.
"State courts safely remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure critical justice services were available to New Mexicans," Chief Justice Michael E. Vigil said in a news release. "Now, as more people across the state are fully vaccinated, including judges and staff, and public health officials revise COVID guidelines, our courts can conduct additional proceedings in-person."
According to the order, certain civil and criminal proceedings will be held in person starting July 19. Other proceedings, "such as divorce proceedings, as well as landlord-tenant cases and procedural matters," will continue to be conducted remotely, Barry Massey, a spokesman for the Administrative Office of the Courts, said in a statement.
Massey said face masks are still required in courts and social distancing will continue to be enforced.
According to the news release, over 75 percent of judges and court employees were vaccinated by the end of June.
