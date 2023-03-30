Masks and physical distancing will no longer be required after Friday in New Mexico courtrooms or jury assembly areas following the expiration of the statewide, pandemic-related public heath order, the state Supreme Court announced Thursday.
Additionally, jurors will no longer be required to answer health screening questions to enter a courthouse.
Courts will continue to make masks available to any juror who chooses to wear one, but they are not required, according to a statement issued by Administrative Office of the Courts spokesman Barry Massey.
Starting in May 2020, any person entering a court building was required to wear a protective face covering, and courts enforced a 6-foot physical distancing rule to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. The Supreme Court relaxed those requirements in March 2022.
For the past year, physical distancing of 3 feet has been enforced inside courthouses, and masks were required for anyone inside a courtroom or jury assembly area. Court employees, judges and hearing officers wore masks while interacting with the public, but that masking requirement ends this week.
The lifting of the social-distancing requirements will free up capacity inside courtrooms, where public attendance had been limited while the restrictions were in place.
Courts will continue to conduct many proceedings remotely, according to the announcement, with audio and video technology having been upgraded during the pandemic to lessen the need for people to visit a courthouse for judicial services.