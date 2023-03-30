Masks and physical distancing will no longer be required after Friday in New Mexico courtrooms or jury assembly areas following the expiration of the statewide, pandemic-related public heath order, the state Supreme Court announced Thursday.

Additionally, jurors will no longer be required to answer health screening questions to enter a courthouse.

Courts will continue to make masks available to any juror who chooses to wear one, but they are not required, according to a statement issued by Administrative Office of the Courts spokesman Barry Massey.