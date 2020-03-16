New Mexico’s judicial system continued to contort Monday in an attempt to make adjustments that safeguard participants and the larger community from COVID-19 while still preserving the constitutional rights of defendants and victims.
Chief U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson ordered all civil and criminal jury trials continued until at least April 10 and ordered security officers to screen anyone attempting to enter a federal courthouse for symptoms of the virus.
Anyone with symptoms — such as fever, cough or shortness of breath — and those who have traveled outside the United States or had contact with anyone diagnosed with the virus in the past 30 days will be denied entry, according to a statement Johnson’s office issued over the weekend.
Federal probation and parole offices will remain open “pending further notice of the court,” according to the statement.
State Supreme Court Chief Justice Judith Nakamura — who ordered some changes to state court procedures last week, including the postponement of civil trials — met via video conferencing with chief judges and representatives from district courts around the state Monday, said Administrative Office of the Courts spokesman Barry Massey.
Nakamura did not announce any new policies following the meeting, despite calls from public defenders and prosecutors that more aggressive measures — such as postponing all but the most critical hearings, including criminal trials — be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.
Nakamura declined an interview request.
Chief Public Defender Bennett Baur wrote in a letter to Nakamura on Sunday that he didn’t think the adjustments she’d already put in place — including limiting jury panels and the total number of people in courtrooms or meetings rooms to no more than 25 — were enough.
Baur said in his letter he was asking the Supreme Court to vacate all jury trials for at least 30 days and to vacate — or allow to occur via telephone — all nonessential hearings for defendants who are not in custody.
Spokesman Henry Varela said in an email that First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna agreed with the sentiments expressed in Baur’s letter, “and believes that in the interest of public safety, the courts should limit actions in the courts.”
For the time being, employees in the District Attorney’s Office are still required to report to work.
“We are taking the position that so long as the courts are open and functioning in normal course, we are all essential employees and working,” Varela wrote.
Deputy District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies — who is campaigning for Serna’s job — wrote her own letter to the state Supreme Court justices, asking the state’s high court to call off all criminal jury trials and other noncritical hearings and “enter a mass continuance for at least two weeks.”
