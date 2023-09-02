The New Mexico Court of Appeals has ruled against a landowner who sought to remove access to public roads crossing his properties in Colfax and Mora counties in a long-running dispute.
The judges rejected all of David Stanley's arguments to reverse the state District Court's ruling: That it lacked evidence, made procedural errors and misinterpreted the law, including in affirming the easements that enabled public access on 11 roads stretching across his lands.
"We uphold the District Court’s ruling that the state proved by clear and convincing evidence public prescriptive easements over the 11 roads at issue in this case," the appellate court wrote in its opinion.
Two of the attorneys representing Stanley couldn't be reached for comment Friday.
The legal feud is another example of conflicts arising from public crossings on private lands, whether they're roads or streams. Some landowners have placed barriers across streams to block anglers from wading up the waters running through their properties, defying a state Supreme Court ruling.
"This is a classic battle between the public to use public land ... and the claim of a small number of very wealthy properties who want to keep the masses out," said Ari Biernoff, general counsel for the State Land Office who represented the state at the District Court trial. "That is exactly what we dealt with in this case."
The case involved 11 roads woven together into a loose network that takes motorists into the roughly 50,000 acres of state lands surrounding White Peak.
The roads overlap at various points with Stanley's properties, estimated at about 15,000 acres, so by barring people from driving across his land, he would cut off their access to White Peak, a popular outdoor recreation area, state officials argued.
In the District Court hearings, the state called numerous witnesses who testified to the roads being used for various purposes since the 1930s, the appellate court said.
Several of the witnesses testified it was common knowledge the roads were public, and none indicated permission was ever sought or required from Stanley’s predecessors, it said.
The lower court also found the roads' public access preceded the Stanley family.
"[T]he ... 11 roads were utilized by the public for a period of at least 10 years, prior to the acquisition of portions of what is now the Stanley property by ... Stanley’s father in 1980," the District Court wrote.
Stanley has used locked gates and barbed wire at various times to block public roads on his properties since the 1990s, Biernoff said. His father and the previous landowner also opposed letting people drive across the private land en route to White Peak, he said.
Stanley has repeatedly lost in court, Biernoff said. In 2011, after the state Supreme Court struck down a deal he made with the state to swap some of his property for prime land near White Peak, he installed a locked gate on Red Hill Road, Biernoff said.
State authorities ordered him to open the gate and remove all barriers. After initial refusals and wrangling with state officials, Stanley finally cleared the road, but then sued the state Game Commission and Mora and Colfax counties, claiming he had the right to barricade his lands, Biernoff said.
The state Attorney General's Office jumped into the legal battle about a decade ago to give the public a voice on the access issue, he said.
In 2018, the district court ruled against Stanley, and it issued a final opinion in 2019, Biernoff said. Stanley responded by putting up more locked gates on the public roads entering his properties, Biernoff said.
The court ordered Stanley to open the roads in January 2019, but 18 months later he was still obstructing at least five roads, according to a complaint filed by the Attorney General's Office.
Facing more serious penalties, Stanley opened the gates and hasn't tried to impede access since then.
Biernoff believes the appellate ruling will settle this dispute and set a strong precedent for public rights-of-way on private lands.
"Our hope is that this latest decision will put the issue to rest, and that the other side will follow the law," he said.