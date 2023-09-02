The New Mexico Court of Appeals has ruled against a landowner who sought to remove access to public roads crossing his properties in Colfax and Mora counties in a long-running dispute.

The judges rejected all of David Stanley's arguments to reverse the state District Court's ruling: That it lacked evidence, made procedural errors and misinterpreted the law, including in affirming the easements that enabled public access on 11 roads stretching across his lands.

"We uphold the District Court’s ruling that the state proved by clear and convincing evidence public prescriptive easements over the 11 roads at issue in this case," the appellate court wrote in its opinion.

