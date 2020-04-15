New Mexico Court of Appeals Judge Linda Vanzi has announced she will retire at the end of May after serving 16 years on the bench, first as a state District Court judge.
The time is simply right for her to make the move, Vanzi said Wednesday.
"I just think the time has come to let new people come on and be judges on this court," she said.
Former Gov. Bill Richardson appointed Vanzi to a seat on the 2nd Judicial District Court in 2004, and he appointed her to the Court of Appeals four years later.
Vanzi, a Democrat, won election to her seat in 2010 and won a retention election in 2014. Her term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2022.
Her path from her hometown of Karachi, Pakistan, to New Mexico was not a straight shot. She lived all over Asia as she was growing up and moved to New York when she was 16 to attend Marymount College, where she graduated in 1977.
Vanzi worked as an environmental specialist and health and safety engineer before owning the Northtown Restaurant in Taos. She then attended the University of New Mexico School of Law.
After graduating in 1995, she clerked with the late U.S. District Judge Edwin Mechem for two years before going into private practice.
Her dissenting opinion in the 2015 case Borris v. Branden is one she will always remember from her time on the appeals court, Vanzi said.
The decision reversed a lower-court ruling allowing people to seek aid from a physician to end their life.
Vanzi was chief judge in 2018, when the court ruled government agencies could be fined up to $100 a day for withholding documents under the state Inspection of Public Records Act.
While Vanzi doesn't plan to make a complete pivot from law, she said she does plan to spend more time on one of her hobbies: art.
"I have been taking pottery and doing clay work, and I used to do Chinese crushing painting, and I haven't done that for years and years and years," she said.
Former Court of Appeals Judge James Wechsler, who worked alongside Vanzi for nine years, described her as an outstanding jurist.
"She has excellent understanding of the law and how to apply it," he said. "She was an example to all of us in the way she was able to get her work done."
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will appoint a new judge to serve the rest of Vanzi's term.
The UNM School of Law sent out a notice alerting those who want to apply for the judgeship to submit an application by May 21. A nominating commission will meet in June to decide which applicants will be referred to Lujan Grisham.
