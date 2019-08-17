At close to 67,000 square feet, Santa Fe County’s juvenile detention center on Airport Road is a massive facility that costs taxpayers about $2.4 million a year to operate.
Annual electricity costs come to about $56,000. Food services are around $85,000. Educational supplies are roughly $1,500. Gas and heating costs are nearly $6,500. The two biggest expenses — salaries and benefits for employees — account to nearly three-fourths of the detention center’s annual budget.
But there are days when there are more employees than inmates in the youth jail.
The average daily population is now about 10, down from 15 four years ago and 24 in 2010. Total bookings at the detention center — officially known as the Youth Development Program — fell nearly 40 percent during a four-year period ending in 2018. It reflects a nationwide trend of declining incarceration rates among juveniles amid an ongoing push in the criminal justice system to prioritize alternative forms of punishment over locking youth behind bars.
New Mexico counties such as Santa Fe that still operate juvenile jails are facing a difficult question: Does the shrinking population of young inmates justify the cost, especially as governments grapple with a host of other needs?
“There’s very few counties [in New Mexico] that are even offering juvenile detention centers, places to put these dangerous juveniles that have to be incarcerated before adjudication,” Santa Fe County Commissioner Anna Hansen said. “But what are we going to do with our juveniles? We’re in a Catch-22 at the moment.”
Of the 33 counties in the state, only eight still operate juvenile detention facilities. Two of those — Chaves and Curry — are considering whether to close theirs, and a third — Luna — is evaluating the costs and exploring alternatives, prompting calls from county leaders for the state government to get involved and help figure out a solution.
‘Good problem’ with a toll
Craig Sparks, director of the Bernalillo County Youth Services Center, said such facilities are largely short-term stops for kids awaiting trial or sentencing. “Kids are not sentenced to our facility,” he said, adding they can be at the lockup anywhere between a couple of days to a couple of years, depending on the severity of the case.
Bernalillo County has a 78-bed facility with an average population of only 45.
Grace Philips, general counsel at New Mexico Counties, an association of county governments, said fewer kids in detention is, in many ways, ‘kind of a good problem to have.’ She traces the decline to a state effort to create an improved assessment system for juvenile offenders.
“Going back quite a few years,” she said, “the state codified some principles, including that there should be a standardized risk assessment instrument that’s used statewide, and that is a tool that is supposed to identify which kids need to be detained and which kids don’t.”
But the higher threshold for incarceration of kids has led to many detention center closures.
“Not so many years ago, there were 14 counties housing youth,” Philips said. “So, the fact that … almost half of our facilities now have closed really creates a fiscal and geographic challenge.”
The remaining juvenile jails, which have turned into de facto regional facilities, are scattered around a state that’s the nation’s fifth largest by area, often forcing law enforcement — and families of kids who are locked up — to make long commutes.
“I watched a grandmother from Quay County drive five hours each way to visit her grandson” in Taos County, said Andrew Montoya, who used to oversee day-to-day operations at the Taos jail. “That’s 10 hours on the road every single weekend.”
Sparks agreed that closing juvenile jails takes a toll on families whose kids end up in detention centers far from home.
“For that family to be able to visit their child while their case is going through the court process, that’s a big burden,” he said.
High costs, empty beds
County governments also are feeling the pinch.
While counties that still operate juvenile detention centers charge other jurisdictions to house their inmates, officials say the daily rates don’t come close to covering the full cost of incarceration, which includes everything from medical and psychological care to education.
They complain of being shouldered with the financial burden.
“Last year, there were 1,801 youth detained across the state with only eight county facilities,” said Traci Neff, administrator of the San Juan County Juvenile Services Center in Farmington. “Of those, 531 were detained from a county that did not have a facility.”
Neff said juvenile jails operate under strict standards mandated by the state Children, Youth and Families Department.
“It is expensive, very expensive, to operate a juvenile facility because of the [staff-to-inmate] ratios,” she said. “To operate a 24/7 operation, you have to be prepared for the unknown, so you have to have enough staff coverage for beds you would potentially fill.”
The issue, though, is most of those beds remain empty.
“A few months ago, there were days that we had one juvenile in our facility, and our capacity is 16,” Curry County Manager Lance Pyle said.
Pyle said Curry County in Eastern New Mexico has started “preliminary discussions” about the future of its juvenile jail, which he said was costing “a fortune to operate.”
“We have road needs in our county,” he said. “We have the adult facility. It doesn’t make sense spending [more than $800,000] a year when we have those other needs.”
Curry County, which has a general fund operating budget of about $15.8 million, spent close to $850,000 to keep its juvenile jail open last year. The operating costs were about $50,000 over budget. Youth from other counties are housed there at about $200 a day, but Pyle said the fee doesn’t cover cover costs.
Chaves County Manager Stanton Riggs echoed that sentiment. He also said the number of juveniles coming in from other Southern New Mexico counties has started to dwindle.
“We’re actually trying to study our population in the facility and see if it’s worth continuing operation,” Riggs said.
In McKinley County, costs and a declining population factored into the county’s decision to close its 35-bed juvenile jail in 2017.
“It was annually costing us about $1.1 million to operate, and now that we have closed it, we are in a contract with San Juan County, Bernalillo County and Santa Fe County to house our local county inmates,” said Doug Decker, the county’s attorney. “That is now costing us just right around $100,000 a year. So, for us, it was a savings of $1 million a year in operational costs to close our detention center.”
Taos County, which closed its juvenile facility a little over a year ago, sends its detainees to Santa Fe County.
A statewide solution?
Pyle pointed out the problem with the shrinking number of juvenile detention centers in New Mexico: “If we would close our facility and the other facilities, there’s not an existing framework for a state-sponsored system in place to meet the statewide needs,” he said.
He is among the officials calling for the state to intervene.
“I really would like to see if we could somehow get the state involved with a group of counties, and we really sit down at the table and see what we can do,” Pyle said. “It’s an issue that affects every county in the state.”
David McSherry, manager of Luna County, said the topic of how to more economically house youth offenders came up at a conference of counties in Clovis earlier this year.
“Statewide, all counties are concerned about this issue and looking into ways to deal with it,” McSherry said.
Charlie Moore-Pabst, a spokesman for the state Children, Youth and Families Department, said regionalizing centers and “maybe going to the Legislature to look for a fix or a solution” were among the topics of discussion at the meeting in Clovis.
Philips, from New Mexico Counties, said she had an “informal but very productive” meeting recently with CYFD Secretary Brian Blalock that included “how we might start a conversation where we’re looking at the state as a whole.”
Hansen, the Santa Fe County commissioner, agreed that New Mexico needs a statewide solution.
“Counties are put upon to deal with this,” she said, “and it would be good if the state would actually think about how we’re going to work on this together.”
Regardless of what happens, somebody will have to pay, said Mike Gallagher, manager of Lea County, which has an average population of 10 juvenile inmates, only a third of whom are from his county.
“Either a county can bear the cost with housing the juvenile detainee at the county or the county is going to bear the cost for housing the juvenile detainee elsewhere,” Gallagher said.
“But when they do that,” he said, “there’s a further cost to the guardians and the parents of that juvenile detainee that goes to visit the juvenile. There’s going to be a cost.”
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.