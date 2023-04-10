New Mexico is among the states that could receive a hefty federal grant to develop a system to produce and distribute hydrogen energy.
The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub LLC, or WIH2, has applied for $1.25 billion grant from the U.S. Energy Department to advance hydrogen economies in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.
WIH2 seeks to tap into the agency’s effort to establish infrastructure-based hydrogen economies across the U.S. WIH2 has identified eight projects across the four states, with at least one project in each state.
“Through bipartisan collaboration with states and project partners, we are advancing a vital economic development initiative that will power the nation and create thousands of jobs — all while reducing emissions,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
Lujan Grisham signed the interstate agreement with other governors to seek federal money for creating hydrogen hubs after several failed attempts in the state Legislature to establish hydrogen development.
Conservationists opposed the endeavor, arguing blue hydrogen — which is made by separating the hydrogen from natural gas and storing the carbon dioxide underground — is worse for the climate than simply burning the gas.
They also contend the more eco-friendly green hydrogen, which separates hydrogen from water, is not feasible in an arid state like New Mexico because of the massive amounts of water that process requires.
Still, Lujan Grisham is a fierce champion of hydrogen, insisting it is key to meeting her goals of cutting methane by 45% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050.
The governors formed a coalition and hired Atkins — a global design and engineering firm — to identify qualified projects and submit a proposal to the Energy Department by April 7. WIH2 was created to pursue that objective.
WIH2 will bring more than 26,000 jobs, including about 7,000 construction-related jobs, across the four states, according to a news release.
Connecticut-based Avangrid, which aims to merge with Public Service Company of New Mexico, will oversee a large project in New Mexico. It will produce hydrogen in the Navajo Nation as well as in San Juan and Torrance counties.
Libertad Power will produce hydrogen in San Juan and Lea counties to serve users throughout the Southwest.
Navajo Agricultural Product Industries seeks to become energy self-sufficient and raise produce in greenhouses for tribal members in the Navajo Nation and San Juan County.
“The opportunity to land high-wage jobs and replace some of the property tax base lost with the closure of the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station is exactly the kind of energy transformation and economic development we need,” San Juan County Commissioner Steve Lanier said in a statement.