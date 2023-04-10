New Mexico is among the states that could receive a hefty federal grant to develop a system to produce and distribute hydrogen energy.

The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub LLC, or WIH2, has applied for $1.25 billion grant from the U.S. Energy Department to advance hydrogen economies in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.

WIH2 seeks to tap into the agency’s effort to establish infrastructure-based hydrogen economies across the U.S. WIH2 has identified eight projects across the four states, with at least one project in each state.

Recommended for you