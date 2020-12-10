New Mexico is preparing to receive the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as early as Tuesday.
“Initially, jurisdictions should anticipate that allocations will be less than demand until supply can catch up,” the state Department of Health wrote in a letter to the 37 hospitals in New Mexico that are poised to receive the first allotments of the vaccine next week, pending action from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“Over time, distribution strategies will change as more vaccine becomes available and more people are recommended for vaccination,” the letter states.
In an email, Matt Nerzig, a spokesman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, called the letter “a major first step forward on preparing for the arrival of the first shipment” of the vaccine.
Pfizer Inc. recently announced New Mexico would be one of four states taking part in a trial to deliver the company’s vaccine, which early tests indicate is 90 percent effective. The state was chosen because its vast rural areas and two dozen pueblos would make distribution more difficult. Overcoming the logistical hurdles during the trial phase will provide important information to New Mexico and other states for when they do their vaccine roll-outs, Pfizer and New Mexico health officials said.
The letter sent to the state’s hospitals late Wednesday states that as of last week, New Mexico was notified that it will be receiving 17,550 doses of the vaccine after the vaccine receives an emergency use authorization from the FDA.
“For this first shipment of Pfizer, the state is directing hospitals to vaccinate healthcare personnel (HCP), whether paid or unpaid, serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials,” the letter states. “Initial supply of vaccine will be limited and there may be settings where the initial vaccine supply is insufficient to vaccinate everyone in a priority group and sub-prioritization is necessary.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.