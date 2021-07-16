The state Corrections Department announced plans Friday to take over operations of the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center, which houses 440 inmates in Grants, from CoreCivic, a private company that owns and oversees the lockup.
The state will lease the facility from CoreCivic and the transition is expected to be completed by November, according to a written statement.
“We are still working on lease negotiations with CoreCivic so I don’t have any numbers as far as cost goes,” corrections spokesman Eric Harrison said in an email.
The Corrections Department also announced plans to assume operations of another private prison — the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility in Santa Rosa — by November.
“At the outset of the Lujan Grisham administration,
49.58 percent of prison beds in New Mexico were privately operated facilities,” according to the news release. “After these transitions are completed, the administration will have reduced that rate by more than half, to 24.5 [percent].”
