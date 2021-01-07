Even a day later, New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján could recall the scene with chilling accuracy.
First came the sounds of a mob of protesters moving closer to the U.S. Senate chamber.
Then it was the sight of Secret Service agents rushing into the chamber to move Vice President Mike Pence to safety.
Soon after came a report of shots fired, followed by these cries: "Get them out of here! Get them out of here!"
And finally, the cocking of weapons — long guns, as Luján put it.
"It was a very dark day in our nation's history," Luján said Thursday as he recounted Wednesday's storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters during Congress' certification process of the 2020 presidential election results.
As an emotional Luján told the harrowing story about the Capitol takeover, he joined a growing chorus of voices calling for President Donald Trump's removal, joining other Democratic members of the state's congressional delegation who said it is time for Trump to go.
"He is directly culpable, as are those who support his lies and attacks on our democracy," U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez wrote in an email Thursday. "We are resolved to do everything we can to remove him from office. And I urge the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment."
That amendment would remove Trump from power with Pence replacing him for the remainder of the term. Washington, D.C., buzzed Thursday with reports of the possible impeachment of Trump as his days in office trickle away.
Luján, in his first full week as a senator after many years in the U.S. House, said the fact that many leading Republicans are joining Democrats in asking for Trump's removal or for him to step down early "shows the seriousness of the conversation. … I think that is very profound."
Trump's actions Wednesday also drew a strong reaction from New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich. In a statement, the senior member of the state's congressional delegation called the Capitol riot "an embarrassment for a country that has been looked up to around the world for over 200 years."
“Since President Trump lost his bid for reelection, he, and those enabling his behavior, have spread debunked conspiracy theories and bold-faced lies to sow distrust in the results of our democratic election," Heinrich said. "We saw the real life consequences of the president's reckless words when he incited the mob violence and insurrection that led to the loss of four lives and mass terror in the heart of our democracy."
Referring to Congress' certification of the Electoral College vote early Thursday, Rep. Deb Haaland — Biden's nominee for secretary of the Interior Department — said in a brief statement that "the mob that brought violence to the Capitol attacked who we are as a country but did not stop us from fulfilling our constitutional duty."
Rep. Yvette Herrell, New Mexico's only Republican congressional representative, did not return a call seeking comment Thursday. But in her first speech on the floor of the House following the riot, she said the violence that broke out was "both reprehensible and inexcusable."
Still, Herrell stuck to her vow to object to the certification process, saying she had questions about irregularities she said occurred in the electoral process in Pennsylvania and other states where Biden took the majority of votes.
Luján — who said Capitol security forces accompanied him and others to a secure place in the building Wednesday night — said he was "disheartened" by the violence.
"It’s a very sad day," he said. "I’m very concerned that as long as President Trump holds a national audience, he will continue to incite violence and call for violence.
"This needs to stop. No matter who people voted for, we’re all Americans. Let's come together and celebrate what is the United States of America — our Constitution, our democracy, our republic and a peaceful passing of that [presidential] power."
This is not a pro Trump comment. But we have had about enough of the narrative already. Black Lives Matters, Antifa, Proud Boys. Are all equal in thier tactics. Both parties are equally guilty of this progression and escalation in violence. If you think Bidens party and the Democrat party are innocent of any impropriety, then one has to say you live in a vacuum. I'm embarrassed by our countries behavior as a whole. Blaming Trump for lives lost in the pandemic, for rioting, for the economy suddenly crashing during a lock down is irresponsible journalism. He leaves in a few days. Only time will tell if Biden can do better. Pray that our nation as a whole gets a grip, not just spout "Republicans and Orange Man bad" please.
Well said Eric, well said. I completely agree.
