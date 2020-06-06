The New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence has received a $20,000 grant from the Lineberry Foundation to help protect children and families from abuse amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pam Wiseman, director of the coalition, said the organization has received funding from the foundation in the past and has typically put it toward children's programming. She hoped to use the funding to host training sessions and a symposium this summer, but with restrictions on large gatherings, the money will be used as a form of general support.
She said Lineberry "allowed us to use the money, very generously, for our operating funds, which we very badly needed. We appreciate their flexibility at a time we really needed it."
With the cancellation of fundraising events and the struggle to shift many services online, Wiseman said the financial boost will go a long way.
By reprioritizing online services, the coalition is actually "meeting more with our programs now than we ever did before," Wiseman said.
"It's been challenging," she said, "but they made it work by quickly — really quickly — finding other ways to give people shelter and housing."
