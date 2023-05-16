The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department launched a new dashboard Tuesday officials said is designed to shed more light on the inner workings of the embattled child welfare agency — giving the public a nearly real-time view of unfilled positions, the number of children in foster care, intensive behavioral health treatment and other key data.

"The 'Together We Thrive' dashboard is what people have been looking for, for transparency in the department," said Teresa Casados, who stepped in as acting Cabinet secretary of the agency last month following the resignation of Barbara Vigil.

The dashboard, which will be updated monthly, "is a work in progress, and anything that we can put on there legally that people feel is helpful, we want to make sure that we're able to accomplish that," Casados said in a virtual news conference Tuesday.

