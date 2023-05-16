The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department launched a new dashboard Tuesday officials said is designed to shed more light on the inner workings of the embattled child welfare agency — giving the public a nearly real-time view of unfilled positions, the number of children in foster care, intensive behavioral health treatment and other key data.
"The 'Together We Thrive' dashboard is what people have been looking for, for transparency in the department," said Teresa Casados, who stepped in as acting Cabinet secretary of the agency last month following the resignation of Barbara Vigil.
The dashboard, which will be updated monthly, "is a work in progress, and anything that we can put on there legally that people feel is helpful, we want to make sure that we're able to accomplish that," Casados said in a virtual news conference Tuesday.
A long-troubled agency that operates largely in secret due to state and federal confidentiality laws, the Children, Youth and Families Department has faced heightened scrutiny in recent years over high-profile child deaths, reports showing high rates of repeat child maltreatment and rapid staff turnover and lawsuits alleging it failed to protect kids, returning them to neglectful homes where they were severely harmed.
Concerns prompted lawmakers from both major political parties to call for reforms during the legislative session earlier this year, but most bills aimed to improve the agency stalled.
The new dashboard was among a number of initiatives Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced during the session to address some of the department's challenges. At the time, the governor said information on specific cases would be sparse to avoid violating confidentiality laws.
Child welfare officials Tuesday touted the new dashboard as part of a data-driven approach to begin transforming the agency. Immediately after its introduction, however, the initiative faced criticism from at least one child advocate.
Maralyn Beck, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group New Mexico Child First Network, described the dashboard as a "shiny object" meant to distract from CYFD's "continued failings."
The information on the dashboard was already readily available to the public on CYFD's old website, she argued.
"I have it on my desktop," she said. "The data that we're seeing on this very pretty website designed by a very expensive advertising firm is just putting lipstick on a pig."
Robert Johnson, a spokesman for the child welfare agency, said CYFD's "digital presence" is constantly evolving.
"We're doing a lot of work to make the department's work more readily available and more easy to understand, and we're going to continue to improve in that regard," he said.
The information the public wants but is missing from the dashboard is what the Arizona Department of Child Safety is mandated to release under state law, Beck said.
The Arizona agency is required to release preliminary information and, upon request, additional records in cases in which children have died or nearly died as a result of abuse, abandonment or neglect by a parent, guardian or caregiver, according to its website.
Asked about a push during the 60-day legislative session to change the state children's code to allow for the sharing of details of cases with other agencies, Casados said she believes there's more information CYFD needs to be able to share with other state agencies "and even with the public."
"If there are barriers for us to be able to share that information, and if the ability to share that information would result in better outcomes for kids, we will definitely be moving forward to do that," she said.
Casados encouraged New Mexico residents to visit the dashboard and offer recommendations on what other information should be included "so that they can help us to make sure that kids are thriving across the state."
"Giving them that information can help them to understand maybe some of the challenges that we have in the department," she said.
The challenges include a staff vacancy rate of nearly 25%.
The dashboard, which breaks down vacancy rates by division, shows the rate of unfilled jobs is highest in "Permanency Planning," the division responsible for managing the cases of children in foster care and their families.
"There's a high vacancy rate at CYFD, and there's a high turnover rate," Casados said. "We get people in. They're good. [But] it's a really difficult job; dealing with those kids who are seeing trauma and those parents who are also traumatized, it weighs on those individuals."
Casados said the agency is taking an "all-hands-on-deck" approach to recruiting and retaining employees.
"There's no wrong door for people who want to work at CYFD to come through," she said. "I think there's a population out there that we're missing, and we're hoping to really be able to engage with them, to talk to them about CYFD and the opportunities and really the benefits of working here and making a difference for kids."
Casados also called on news media to help change the narrative about the child welfare agency.
"People right now have such a negative connotation," she said. "If you say, 'Come work at CYFD,' all they hear is negative, and they don't want to do that. Our hope in talking with the media and providing the transparency on the website will help people to understand that it's not a terrible place to work. Terrible things happen to kids in our state, and with your help and their help, we can help to turn that around."