New Mexico’s child welfare agency is asking for a much smaller budget in the next fiscal year, in part because some of its programs will shift to a new state department focused solely on services for kids from birth to age 5.
The Children, Youth and Families Department also plans to work more aggressively to draw federal funds for juvenile justice programs, behavioral health services and kinship care, in which children removed from their parents’ custody are placed with relatives rather than foster families.
Brian Blalock, Cabinet secretary for the Children, Youth and Families Department, presented a budget proposal Wednesday to the Legislative Finance Committee, asking for $240 million for fiscal year 2021 — a $72.6 million drop from the current fiscal year.
Starting in July, the Children, Youth and Families Department will hand over several of its operations to a new Early Childhood Education and Care Department, including child care assistance; licensing and oversight of child care centers and preschools; and home visiting services for new parents.
When it comes to programs remaining under his oversight, Blalock told the committee, the state has not taken advantage of all the federal grant opportunities available. For instance, he said, the agency receives only 50 percent of the federal money available for its Protective Services Division, “all the way down to almost zero percent for our Juvenile Justice Division.”
The department’s top priority in the upcoming year is rolling out behavioral health services for youth, Blalock said. “We’re building services as quickly as we can because we have children who are suffering right now because they don’t have access to services.”
Blalock laid out an ambitious plan that included instating a new director of children’s rights; removing New Mexico children from out-of-state institutions and placing them in community care; implementing new training for staff and foster parents; expanding infant mental health programs; reforming kinship care; increasing oversight and standards for institutions that house kids in state custody; and developing better data collection systems, among other initiatives.
He also hopes to increase the number of beds available in the state for child victims of sex-trafficking and youth in state custody with children of their own, he said.
And Blalock aims to put extra focus on employees — offering services for caseworkers dealing with work-related trauma and more support for workers who want to return to school to earn additional certifications.
Blalock said in an interview after the legislative hearing that grandparents raising grandchildren through the formal foster program and other foster parents would receive an increase in funding following changes to the foster care rate structure. His budget request also includes an increase in Medicaid funding to provide health coverage for children in foster care.
Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, chairman of the Legislative Finance Committee, said he was wary about whether the department can balance an array of new programs and initiatives and still deliver services to the state’s most vulnerable children.
‘The big concern I have is they have an awful lot of new initiatives in their budget process,” Smith said, “and I wonder whether they can institute on that without compromising treatment.”
