A post-holiday tsunami of COVID-19 cases in Santa Fe and across New Mexico has not deterred legislative officials from their plan to keep the state Capitol open to the public for the 2022 session, which begins at noon Tuesday.
“At this point, Legislative Council Service and Legislative Building Services are preparing for the regular session to be held in-person with public access to the Capitol,” Raúl Burciaga, director of the Legislative Council Service, wrote in an email.
His message came as New Mexico saw nearly 3,000 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a one-day count. The state’s seven-day average also was just under 3,000, a record high for the almost 2-year-old pandemic.
The decision to keep the Capitol’s doors open stands in contrast to the Legislature’s regular session in 2021, when the Roundhouse was closed to the usual crowds of residents, lobbyists and special interest groups — due to both public health concerns from the ongoing pandemic and as a safeguard against any potential acts of violence following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol uprising.
On the first day of the Legislature’s 60-day session last year, there were fewer than 700 new coronavirus cases statewide, and the seven-day average was under 1,000, with a vaccine distribution program underway.
It remained unclear Tuesday whether Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham would deliver her annual State of the State address in person before members of the House and Senate and a crowd of spectators, as has been the tradition, or whether she would provide a virtual speech when the session opens next week.
The governor’s press secretary, Nora Meyers Sackett, declined to provide information on Lujan Grisham’s plans for the address.
“We’ll have additional details for media and the public this week, but we will be amending the set up to take public health into account,” Sackett wrote in an email.
“We do have concerns about the challenges posed by the upcoming in-person session amid heightened numbers of COVID-19 cases,” she wrote.
“The governor’s office has voiced those concerns to legislative leadership and has advocated for expanded virtual options,” she continued, adding executive branch staff will be testifying virtually whenever possible to minimize the possible spread of COVID-19.
Chris Nordstrum, a spokesman for the Senate Democratic caucus, said the health care guidelines in place during a two-week special session on redistricting in December will apply in the upcoming 30-day session.
That means visitors will need to provide proof of vaccination, including a third booster shot, to get inside the Capitol. And face masks will be required.
“All systems are go as far as I know at this point,” Nordstrum said Tuesday.
Whether the House and Senate will approve new rules for their members during chamber floor sessions was unclear. Nordstrum said the Senate Rules Committee is scheduled to meet later this week to talk about those guidelines, and House leaders are expected to do the same.
They have the right to adopt rules allowing lawmakers to take part remotely in hearings and floor sessions from their homes or offices.
Camille Ward, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said the Legislature will ensure the public can actively participate as safely as possible during the session.
“We are continuing to require that everyone in the Roundhouse wear masks and social distance and that all visitors must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid medical or religious exemption and test negative for COVID,” she said in a statement. “We will also continue to allow virtual public comment in committees during the session. We are monitoring the current surge closely and will update these policies as necessary.”
Asked whether lawmakers were concerned about meeting in person or whether there have been any discussions about limiting public access to the Roundhouse amid another COVID-19 surge, Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, chastised the governor.
“It is time that Lujan Grisham admit she has failed New Mexicans with her 2-year experiment in ‘slowing the spread,’ so we can learn to manage living and working with the existence of COVID,” Townsend said in a statement.
“This Governor has failed our schools, businesses, and families by incessantly politicizing COVID. This is a prime example of why Lujan Grisham’s governorship was recently ranked 50th in the nation,” he added, referring to a ranking by the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council.
The 30-day session’s main focus will be approving a state budget for the next fiscal year, but lawmakers are expected to tackle other issues, such as public safety and clean energy initiatives.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.