City and state officials say they don't have a final estimate on what added security measures near the state Capitol will cost.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said the city is keeping track of expenses in hopes of being reimbursed by the federal government, but he acknowledged he is not sure how much those costs will be or even if reimbursement is possible.
Over the weekend, the Santa Fe Police Department was a steady presence near the Roundhouse, where contractors installed fencing and barriers as added layers of protection amid reports of potential threats at capitals nationwide.
Webber, who participated in a meeting with mayors from across the nation last week to discuss safety measures, said the idea to seek compensation for security measures from the federal government came from Andy Schor, mayor of Lansing, Mich.
"That seems to me to be a reasonable suggestion," Webber said.
City spokesman Dave Herndon emailed a statement from the Santa Fe Police Department noting officers are being reallocated from regular staffing to help with security measures and will be returned to regular patrol status at an appropriate time.
Currently, there is no overtime cost estimate, the department said.
"With the events being seen across the country and locally these past couple of weeks, combined with the rhetoric from some of the individuals who we know have been to the national Capitol as well as our own Roundhouse, it is our number one priority to ensure that we are doing our part to maintain the security and safety of the citizens and guests to our city," the department said in an email.
Raúl Burciaga, director of New Mexico Legislative Council Services, wrote in an email that anticipated costs were still being calculated. They will be included in the "feed bill," which covers the cost to run the legislative session that begins Tuesday.
Burciaga added state lawmakers likely won't know the costs for the security measures until the legislative bill is introduced and discussed in committee. Burciaga said the bill is expected to be introduced Tuesday.
Daniel J. Chacón contributed to this story.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.