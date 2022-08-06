LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Saturday that businesses impacted by this year's wildfires can qualify for $5,000 to $20,000 in grants.

The Wildfire Business Assistance Grant Program, which the governor announced during a trip to Las Vegas, N.M., will provide emergency assistance to business owners and self-employed workers whose businesses were damaged or lost revenue due to recent wildfires.

“The communities impacted by New Mexico wildfires have suffered horrific losses, and some of what is gone can never be replaced,” Lujan Grisham said. “But this grant program will supplement federal government assistance to help businesses recover faster.”

