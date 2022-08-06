LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Saturday that businesses impacted by this year's wildfires can qualify for $5,000 to $20,000 in grants.
The Wildfire Business Assistance Grant Program, which the governor announced during a trip to Las Vegas, N.M., will provide emergency assistance to business owners and self-employed workers whose businesses were damaged or lost revenue due to recent wildfires.
“The communities impacted by New Mexico wildfires have suffered horrific losses, and some of what is gone can never be replaced,” Lujan Grisham said. “But this grant program will supplement federal government assistance to help businesses recover faster.”
The Las Vegas area has been heavily impacted by this year's Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak Fire, subsequent monsoon rains and flooding, which have contaminated the city's water supply. Funds from the grants Lujan Grisham announced Saturday can be used for construction and repair costs, operating capital, asset purchases and administrative costs.
The grants are made possible thanks to $1.5 million fund from the state Economic Development Department's Collateral Assistance Program, which uses federal funding to support business growth in New Mexico.
"We are not here to talk about building something new but about trying to preserve what we all love about New Mexico," said Economic Development Department Secretary Alicia Keyes. "Our small, family-owned businesses are seeing such challenges here with the wildfires and floods, and it's really hard to watch."
Businesses from all industries are eligible for the grants, from farmers to furniture store owners like Rea Dawn Price. Price, who owns Prices Furniture, said she plans to use the grant to pay employees who couldn't work during the fire and to recoup lost revenue.
"The whole entire business was closed for three days total, but some of our employees were out longer, close to a week," Price said. "While we are open now, our employees did suffer the loss of income for those days that they were out and that could be detrimental to their overall annual income."
Price said many workers can't afford to miss work, making it even more important for the businesses that employ them to stay open.
"A month of work missed can literally cause somebody to be homeless here in this area," she added.
Price said some of her customers lost important appliances they had purchased from her before the fire. She hoped they could be compensated as well.
"If there were additional grants to replace those things, like refrigerators, appliances, stoves or something that would be really nice, too," Price said.
The application period for the Wildfire Business Assistance Grant Program is expected to begin Aug. 15 and end Aug. 26. To qualify, the business must located near the Big Hole, Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak, Cooks Peak or McBride fires.
Lujan Grisham said the application process for the new grants will be smooth, easy and practical — unlike many of the federal programs that are offering assistance.
"The reality is, given the federal funding requirements for the applications, we spend more time filling out paper, more time hearing that what we see is not enough and it just keeps creating additional hardships," she said.
The new grants come two months after President Joe Biden issued an executive order requiring the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover 100 percent of the costs of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, which burned over 320,000 acres. This included the costs of firefighting, debris removal and protective measures for affected communities.
Now that state is waiting to see if Congress will pass the Hermit’s Peak Fire Assistance Act, which would require FEMA to fully compensate those who suffered personal injury, property losses, business and financial losses resulting from the fire. Currently, FEMA only pays up to $37,000 for the loss of a home.
Lujan Grisham vowed during the news conference to work with the federal government to ensure residents are reimbursed for their losses. She said part of the issue is that the federal government is still trying to figure out how it will allocate funds to other states that have been affected by natural disasters. She said she will continue "to chase down the federal government," while trying to ensure local industries and businesses are supported by the state.
"Every state is important, every American who loses something in a natural disaster needs to be made whole and taken care of, but here the federal government is responsible for the fire," Lujan Grisham said. "We will keep working towards 100 percent reimbursement, and while I don't have that yet, I'm very confident it is coming."