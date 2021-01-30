ALBUQUERQUE — Nearly every day for the past 10 months, Lina, 23, has worked as a personal care assistant for Lisa Langrehr, 60, who is paralyzed on her right side.
It’s been a full-time job. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week, Lina has helped Langrehr take showers, accompanied her to medical appointments, paid bills, done laundry, walked Blacky the dachshund mix and cooked dishes such as meatloaf and enchiladas.
“Without caregivers, I don’t survive, I don’t survive at all,” Langrehr said.
She’s been receiving in-home care since 2013, when she fell in her kitchen and broke her neck. Three caregivers work in shifts to aid Langrehr, paid for through Medicaid.
Lina, who requested her last name not be published to protect future employment opportunities, usually was paid about $800 every two weeks. She was paid by direct deposit and it was her only source of income.
But on the most recent payday, Jan. 15, Lina’s check didn’t show up in her bank account. Instead, she received a paper check in the mail Jan. 22 — one week late.
And she’s not alone. About 600 in-home caregivers didn’t receive their paychecks on time, said Nicole Comeaux, who runs New Mexico’s Medicaid system.
Several caregivers, Medicaid recipients and employees of case management companies told Searchlight New Mexico the delayed payments led to economic turmoil at an already difficult time, as the COVID-19 pandemic has strained finances and limited opportunities.
A late payday is a disaster for the many Americans who live paycheck to paycheck. A 2019 government survey found that one-third of adults don’t have enough cash to cover an unexpected $400 expense.
“I am personally committed to making sure that we address these issues quickly and completely,” Comeaux said in a news release Monday. “This has been such a difficult time for so many New Mexicans and we apologize that these payment changes may have resulted in any additional stress for these families.”
Medicaid payments play a particularly crucial role in New Mexico, where the government-funded health insurance program covers about 900,000 residents, or 43 percent of the state, the highest rate in the nation. Comeaux shared those numbers at a state legislative hearing Jan. 22.
The payday problem happened because the old payroll vendor, TNT Fiscal Intermediary Services Inc., didn’t send the necessary bank account data to the new vendor, Palco, which took over at the beginning of this year, Comeaux said.
TNT’s president, Teresa Blubaugh, told Searchlight her company was actually prohibited by federal law from sharing the bank information. Comeaux said the state disagreed with TNT’s interpretation of the law.
The New Mexico Human Services Department, which oversees Medicaid, realized this might be an issue at the end of December and tried to get direct deposit information from TNT “until the very last minute,” Comeaux said.
But the last minute came and went with no success.
On Jan. 13, two days before payday, Palco still didn’t have all the data it needed, so the Human Services Department decided to put paper checks in the mail.
“All payments did go out on time, but there’s some challenges in the way they went out,” Comeaux said.
The 600 in-home caregivers who received late payments are employed through three different state Medicaid programs — the Developmental Disabilities Waiver, the Mi Via Waiver and the Self-Directed Community Benefit. They make up about 12 percent of in-home caregivers in those programs.
Palco and Conduent, the company Palco and TNT subcontracted for, declined to comment.
Comeaux told Searchlight the Human Services Department alerted the caregivers and their case managers about the issue Jan. 15 — payday. The department held information sessions and called patients who might be affected by the lapse.
“This is a stressful transition for these families and [we] just want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to help them through it,” Comeaux said.
In the Monday news release, the Human Services Department described the payday issues as “hiccups.” But for caregivers like Lina, the bungled payments severely disrupted their lives.
Lina said she had to delay her rent payment, borrow money from Langrehr to pay a cellphone bill and dip into her savings to cover her car insurance. She skipped a grocery trip and ate some meals at Langrehr’s apartment.
“I think that’s messed up,” Lina said. “I had to sacrifice groceries just to pay my bills. That didn’t seem fair.”
For one 26-year-old caregiver in Albuquerque, the consequences were even more dire — he went broke. His name is not being published to protect his case management agency from retaliation. He is paid by Medicaid to take care of his mother and grandmother.
He shared screenshots of his bank account showing that automatically scheduled payments for his cellphone and internet bills, plus other expenses, drove his account balance below $0. Overdraft fees pushed the balance even lower. As of Jan. 20, it was -$621.40. He should have received his paycheck five days prior.
The bank had told him it would close his account if he couldn’t pay. He worried about what might happen next: What about his credit score? Would he be able to open an account at another bank? And he was also falling behind on payments to a national rent-to-own company from which he’d leased a television, a grill, a washing machine and a dryer. He’d taken to ignoring their calls. What else could he do? he asked.
On Sunday, the check still hadn’t come through. “My bank is still overdraft bad,” he said. “I haven’t been eating the best. I’m literally down to the last of my gas. It’s just a mess.”
Comeaux said the Human Services Department is considering how it might be able to help people who didn’t get their money on time.
“We are looking at that closely and working with our general counsel to figure out what our options might be,” she said, adding that the law limits what they can do.
“When they mess up, they get no consequence,” the 26-year-old caretaker said. “There’s nothing that happens to them. They still sleep at night, you know? I feel like it’s very unfortunate, and I think it’s very wrong.”
He finally got the check in the mail Monday. It brought his bank account balance to 98 cents.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.