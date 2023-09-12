kelly-schlegel.jpg

Kelly Schlegel

A little over a year after becoming head of the state's new broadband division, Director Kelly Schlegel is retiring.

The last day for Schlegel is Friday, according to a news release issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office. 

Her departure comes two months after a top Biden administration official praised New Mexico leaders for moving quickly to secure $675 million from the federal government to expand and improve broadband service across the state. New Mexico is “leading on this issue from soup to nuts,” Mitch Landrieu, President Joe Biden’s point person on infrastructure, said at the time.

