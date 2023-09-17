SUNLAND PARK — The whup-whup-whup sound of a helicopter flying overhead reverberates almost nightly in this city of more than 17,000 people on the border with Texas and Mexico.
Located at the very tip of the south-central region of the state, with the city of El Paso to the east and Ciudad Juárez to the south, Sunland Park bills itself as the Gateway to the Land of Enchantment.
In recent years, though, this nondescript city has turned into a gateway for undocumented immigrants trying to enter the U.S. illegally — sometimes with deadly consequences.
“Within the municipal limits, we’ve found about 25 bodies this year alone in the desert,” Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea said in a recent interview at City Hall.
“The desert is very unforgiving in this area,” he said, adding about 80 more bodies have been recovered outside the city’s boundaries this year, too.
In a Sept. 10 story about two women found in the desert two hours apart a day earlier, the El Paso Times called the area surrounding Sunland Park “a death zone for undocumented migrants in this summer’s infernal heat.”
Diamond in the rough
For Perea, the deaths, the constant helicopter noise, the calls to police from scared residents who stumble upon migrants hiding on their property and every other issue that comes with being the mayor of a border city continues to point to a need for immigration reform, as well as more resources on the ground.
“The issue here is multifaceted,” the mayor said later while driving to a spot along the border where the towering steel fence separating Sunland Park and the Mexican state of Chihuahua ends, creating a wide opening between the two countries.
The spot, less than a 10-minute drive from City Hall, is at the base of Mount Cristo Rey, a treacherous mountain with a 29-foot tall limestone statue of Christ at the top. The mountain is popular with Catholic pilgrims from both sides of the border, as well as with smugglers and people trying to cross illegally. Perea said connecting the fence from Sunland Park to El Paso over the 4,675-foot-tall mountain has been deemed too expensive.
In 2019, a donor-funded, pro-Trump organization called “We Build The Wall” constructed a small section of fencing on the mountain. However, the group — the co-founder of which was sent to prison earlier this year after being convicted of stealing donor money — didn’t have either proper federal documentation or city-required grading and construction permits.
“The owner there had some of the land, but they encroached into federal land,” Perea said. “They didn’t have the proper environmental documents.”
“It’s not just going to be one solution,” Perea continued as he drove a city-owned black Ford Explorer on a bumpy road to the border fence opening. “I think, obviously, immigration reform is one of the biggest things. That’s where the president and Congress have to act.”
Perea said Border Patrol, a federal law enforcement agency under U.S. Customs and Border Protection, lacks sufficient resources to secure the border. Texas also has better infrastructure, such as lighting and access roads, which pushed undocumented immigrants through Sunland Park, he said.
“El Paso has invested a lot of infrastructure dollars into their side ... so the easiest access point is toward the edge of the city, and that’s where Sunland Park is,” Perea told lawmakers recently during a meeting of the Legislature’s interim Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee.
At the meeting, the mayor described a “very dynamic” city on the move.
Sunland Park is among the safest and fastest-growing cities in New Mexico, he said. U.S. census data shows the population has grown by more than 23% since 2010, with estimated growth of nearly 5% between the 2020 census and July 2022, the latest numbers available.
The mayor said the city projects about 5,000 to 10,000 new homes over the next decade. Plans for two new entertainment venues are underway, and the city is making progress, albeit slowly, on a long-planned border crossing the mayor said would spur development in Sunland Park. Known as a bedroom community of El Paso, Sunland Park of late has been dubbed “Little Amsterdam” for its high concentration of marijuana dispensaries, many of which are booming with customers from neighboring Texas, where marijuana is illegal.
Perea called Sunland Park “a diamond in the rough — with a lot of potential.”
Still, he said, Sunland Park’s close proximity to Mexico also presents challenges unique to a border city.
“Actually, from my office I can walk over to El Paso, Texas, or I can walk into Juárez, Mexico,” Perea told lawmakers. “But just as easily as I can walk over there, we have the issue of immigrants crossing over into the United States. ... We do get people who are trying to access this country through the improper channels, and in that particular sector, it’s one of the highest crossing points.”
Sunland Park is part of the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector, which has seen an explosion of border crossings in recent years, though encounters have decreased significantly in recent months since the end of Title 42, a pandemic-era policy used to turn away hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants, including asylum-seekers.
“Since the beginning of FY23, migrant encounters for the El Paso Sector are 364,092, up 59% compared to FY22,” according to a news release the Border Patrol issued last month.
Fidel Baca, a Border Patrol agent and agency spokesman, said the 264-mile El Paso Sector, which covers New Mexico and far West Texas, has about 2,000 agents across 11 stations. But not everybody is standing guard at the border, he said.
“Yes, we have 2,000 agents and, yes, we’re responsible for 264 miles of border,” he said. “However, we have other duties than just being at the border. That is our bread and butter, and that is our main focus, to secure that line, but there’s a lot more that goes along with it.”
He declined to disclose how many agents are on the ground, citing operational security.
Across the entire sector, migrant deaths doubled to 140 in fiscal year 2023. Sunland Park’s fire chief, Daniel Medrano, said the vast majority of casualties are female.
“The humanity of this is they come with a boyfriend or brother or husband and that [person] stays behind with them as one would, and they are the ones that end up calling 911,” he said.
Medrano said Sunland Park is often saddled with costs he believes are the responsibility of the federal government, such as retrofitting off-road vehicles to reach desolate areas to treat patients or recover bodies. The fire department, he said, is summoned weekly, if not daily, making it harder to respond to emergency calls from Sunland Park residents.
“The reason we’re helping is that the Office of the Medical Investigator or the sheriff’s department don’t have the four-wheel-drive capabilities that we have to carry a body, a deceased person,” he said. Neither, he added, does Border Patrol.
“Border Patrol will usually find the body [and] alert either Sunland Park Police Department or Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department. They’ll do the investigation. They call OMI, the Office of Medical Investigator. They do their investigation. They tag, bag the body and call us out for assistance.”
Concertina wire
Baca, the agency spokesman, said the infrastructure along the border varies by location.
“For example, in the El Paso metropolitan area where you have one major city right next to another major city; you’re going to have different types of infrastructure [compared to] the Bootheel of New Mexico, where there’s nowhere for hours,” he said.
There are cameras and a lighting system along the border of El Paso and Juárez. In El Paso, some sections of fence visible from the interstate are topped with concertina wire.
“In Sunland Park, we have different types of cameras that are movable,” Baca said, adding the city was among the first to receive “autonomous surveillance towers” powered by artificial intelligence.
“The computer and the technology is monitoring what’s going on on the screen,” he said.
During his 14-year tenure with Border Patrol, Baca said, there have been vast security improvements.
“I’ve been able to see a lot of progression within the agency as far as technology and infrastructure goes — and [compared] to where we were in 2009 in Sunland Park, we’re light-years ahead,” he said.
Baca noted the El Paso Sector is the busiest in the nation.
“Right now, we are averaging over 900 people a day,” he said.
Until Congress addresses comprehensive immigration reform, Perea told lawmakers, migrants will continue to try to sneak into the country.
He said the state of New Mexico should have infrastructure investments similar to El Paso’s. While the Border Patrol has lighting on the New Mexico side of the border, he said the lights are powered by generators, forcing agents to occasionally leave their posts to go get gas.
“There’s [also] a huge need for technology investments,” he told lawmakers.
Asked about the state’s role in border security, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s press secretary, Caroline Sweeney, wrote in an email the state assists “the federal government with their needs, and at this time they have not reached out.”
In a follow-up email, Sweeney wrote the federal government has jurisdiction over the border.
“As we have always said, we have called on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform and we stand ready to assist Border Security if they request it,” Sweeney wrote.
When he appeared before lawmakers, Perea continued to advocate for a new port of entry, which he said would increase the number of public safety personnel along the border “and especially in that region to help curb some of these migration patterns that are going through the city of Sunland Park.”
This spring, the Mexican government endorsed building a new border crossing between Sunland Park and neighboring Puerto de Anapra, which are separated by the border wall; the closest legal crossings to Sunland Park now are in El Paso and Santa Teresa. The U.S. government has not yet signed off.
Cat-and-mouse game
Perea, who is running unopposed in November for a fourth term, told The New Mexican illegal immigration is taking a toll on his city, financially and otherwise.
“We’ve had an increase in calls for trespassing, for suspicious activity,” he said. “I mean, when you find someone in your trash bin, you’re going to get startled.”
As he pulled up to the spot where the border fence stops, Perea pointed to dirty clothes on the ground left behind by migrants.
“We’ve had situations where they’ll dress up with the student uniforms and then they’ll wait next to the students for the buses to arrive,” he said. “We’ve had situations, because we have two elementary schools close to here, where they’ll wait until release time. Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of traffic. You don’t know who’s getting picked up at that point.”
As the mayor stood a few yards from the open border fence, a Border Patrol agent sped to the area in a white and green truck with the agency’s logo.
“You ask for permission to be here?” the agent, seemingly unaware he was speaking to the mayor, asked Perea.
“I already called the [police] chief,” the mayor responded. “Thank you, sir.”
Perea said building a border fence over Mount Cristo Rey would only go so far in the fight against illegal immigration.
“You see the entire stretch,” he said, pointing far off into the desert. “People still cross this wall. At all points. It’s not just here.”
In some ways, he said, the open border fence represents fractures in the country’s immigration system.
“I think the biggest issue is the issue at the federal level,” he said. “Not being able to address immigration issues at that level creates the problems for us here.”
On a recent sunny afternoon in Sunland Park, two figures could be seen far off in the distance on the jagged edges of Mount Cristo Rey.
The two were not necessarily migrants waiting for nightfall to try to sneak into the country, the fire chief said.
“Usually you’ll see two males that are together,” Medrano said. “Those are lookouts. If you’re seeing them and you’re at the base of the mountain, they’re already in the United States.”
Lookouts wait for the perfect time to send signals to the ground, he said.
“They’ll wave in the migrants when they think Border Patrol is either not looking or they moved or whatever,” he said. “It’s a constant cat-and-mouse game.”