Sunland Park, in the far southeast corner of the state nestled up against El Paso, Texas, to the east and Ciudad Juárez to the south, is one of the safest and fastest-growing cities in New Mexico. But the leader of the community of 17,000 that shares a border wall with Mexico, shown last week, says the failure of the federal government to address illegal immigration is causing the burden to fall on the city's limited infrastructure and resources.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

SUNLAND PARK — The whup-whup-whup sound of a helicopter flying overhead reverberates almost nightly in this city of more than 17,000 people on the border with Texas and Mexico.

Located at the very tip of the south-central region of the state, with the city of El Paso to the east and Ciudad Juárez to the south, Sunland Park bills itself as the Gateway to the Land of Enchantment.

In recent years, though, this nondescript city has turned into a gateway for undocumented immigrants trying to enter the U.S. illegally — sometimes with deadly consequences.

091223_LS_SunlandPark_2_RGB.jpg

Mayor Javier Perea at a gap in the border wall separating Sunland Park from the Mexican state of Chihuahua last week. Even if the wall in the area is finished, Perea said, ending illegal immigration won’t take just one solution. “I think, obviously, immigration reform is one of the biggest things,” Perea said.
091223_LS_SunlandPark_4_RGB.jpg

A border patrol officer drives along the border in Sunland Park on Tuesday. Sunland Park is part of the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector, which covers New Mexico and far West Texas and has about 2,000 agents across 11 stations.
091223_LS_SunlandPark_3_RGB.jpg

Men believed to be lookouts for migrants trying to cross into the U.S. near Sunland Park last week. Sunland Park’s leaders say the city doesn’t have the resources of nearby and much larger El Paso, Texas, to address illegal border crossings. Its mayor said 25 bodies of immigrants were recovered within the municipal limits last year, and another 80 were recovered outside the city’s boundaries.

