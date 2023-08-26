editor's pick New Mexico Book Association honors authors, editors, book designers The New Mexican Aug 26, 2023 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jimmy Santiago Baca Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Authors, book designers and editors were honored last week at the New Mexico Book Association's annual Southwest Book Design and Production Awards, held at Las Campanas.Books published, designed or authored in New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, California, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah are eligible for the awards.Award-winning poet and screenwriter Jimmy Santiago Baca, a Santa Fe native, was the featured speaker. Best in Show awards went to:• Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography, editors John Rohrbach and Will Wilson (Radius Books). • Travels Across the Roof of the World: A Himalayan Memoir, by William and Anne Frej, (George F. Thompson Publications).The awards also recognized creativity and quality in book design and production in categories including:Trade Book, non-illustrated• Pablo Abeita: The Life and Times of a Native Statesman of Isleta Pueblo, 1871–1940, by Malcolm Ebright and Rick Hendricks (University of New Mexico Press).• The Way of the Bear: A Leaphorn, Chee & Manuelito Novel, by Anne Hillerman (HarperCollins).Art & Photography• In Memory: Vincent Valdez by Vincent Valdez (Radius Books).• Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography.• Travels Across the Roof of the World: A Himalayan Memoir.Scholarly and Technical• Exposure: Native Art and Political Ecology, by Manuela Well-Off Man (Radius Books).• Speaking with Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography.Guides• Encyclopedia of Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico, by Mark H. Cross (Caminito Publishing).Gift Books• Unplugged Voices: 125 Tales of Art and Life from Northern New Mexico, the Four Corners and the West, curator and editor Sara Frances (Photo Mirage).Poetry• The Algorithm of I: Poems by Jack Crocker (Mimbres Press of Western New Mexico University).Children• UFOhs!: Mysteries in the Sky, by Deborah Blumenthal & Ralph Blumenthal, illustrations by Adam Gustavson (University of New Mexico Press).• The Biscochito Bandito by Tita Stasny, illustrations by Sandi Wright (Art Academy Publishing).Body, Mind, Spirit• 100 Days: Poems after Cancer, by James Navé (3: A Taos Press)History• Show Me the Way to Go to Home, by Sandy Sugawara and Catiana Garcia-Kilroy (Radius Books).Memoir• Truth or Consequences: Improbable Adventures, a Near-Death Experience, and Unexpected Redemption in the New Mexico Desert, by Daniel Asa Rose (University of New Mexico Press).• Travels Across the Roof of the World: A Himalayan Memoir.Bilingual:• Desvelando el Estilo Palmer/Unveiling Estilo Palmer, by Ana Livingston Paddock (Centro de Investigaciones Regionales de Mesoamerica). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesEscondido restaurant finally breaks ground at El Camino CrossingEpstein's Zorro Ranch in Santa Fe County sold; price not disclosedSanta Fe school board puts off Fiesta decision to MondayFashion Outlets going to auction: Starting bid of $1.575 millionOklahoma City woman dies in car crash on U.S. 285 south of Santa FeSanta Fe County jail guard accused of raping female inmatePolice: Man killed in Monday night Santa Fe crash had run across highwayPolice: Missing elderly Santa Fe man's body found in south-side field'New Mexican' cartoonist receives Inkpot AwardEldorado resident: Notice not given for change to county code for solar project Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Building Santa Fe Was excise tax vote a paradigm shift? We'll see in November Phill Casaus And now, a moment of silence for the outlet mall Rescue Report Trying to find a little, lost companion Will Webber The Athletic offers no love to Lobos football