In a life or death situation, a few seconds can make all the difference.
When someone is hurting from emotional or mental anguish and calls an emergency help line in need of immediate assistance, rerouting that call to the right person can lead to a dropped call.
It’s one reason the federal government is initiating a new emergency help line, 988, for people suffering from a behavioral illness.
And the state Human Services Department’s Behavioral Health Services Division is holding virtual public listening sessions to hear from people who might best benefit from the system once it is implemented in July.
The idea, said Neal Bowen, director of the Behavioral Health Services Division, is for people to talk about when they sought help for a mental health-related crisis so the state can prepare to help those people once 988 kicks in.
The listening sessions, held via Zoom, are “designed to make sure we get additional voices to tell us about both what they have experienced when they needed help with a behavioral health crisis and what they think of a system designed for behavioral health crisis,” Bowen said.
Public input can help make the program “welcoming and responsive and appropriate,” he said.
The Federal Communications Commission announced plans to start the 988 help line last year. It will not replace 911.
Instead, it augments the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 800-273-8255 (TALK).
The goal is to give people who need help an easy-to-remember, easy-to-dial phone number in a time of crisis, said Dr. Shannon Stromberg, head of the behavioral health division at Presbyterian Healthcare Services.
Given 911 calls may take time to route to the right responder, the 988 number will provide “direct access” to mental health experts, he said.
Noting that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Stromberg said 988 will become “a straightforward suicide prevention hotline. It goes right past the need to immediately involve law enforcement [as 911 does] to asking, ‘How do we handle this immediately?’ ”
Joseph Pringle, director of behavioral health services at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, said the 988 system will “speed things up, avoid the possibility of a lost call or a hand-off or bad transfer; 988 will enable people in crisis who are in need to easily connect to help.”
Both Pringle and Stromberg praised the state’s listening series.
“This is an opportunity for us to ask, ‘What are our stakeholders’ concerns and how can we incorporate that into our planning for 988?’ “ Pringle said.
Bowen said the state has until mid-December to present a final plan for implementing 988 to the FCC. He said the listening sessions, which started earlier this week and run through Sept. 23, will “have a direct impact” on that plan.
How quickly people will catch on to the 988 number is unclear, Bowen said.
“I’m old enough to remember when 911 was implemented [in the late 1960s],” he said. “It took years and years for people to stop calling the police department and hospital and call 911 instead. I expect it will be a similar learning curve for this.”
