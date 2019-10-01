New Mexico begins issuing new standard driver’s license

New Mexico’s Motor Vehicle Division has begun issuing new standard driver’s licenses, making it easier for people to get a license when they cannot meet requirements for a federally approved Real ID.
The standard license, which was created under legislation signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham earlier this year, replaces a previous driver authorization card. It requires less paperwork than a Real ID license but cannot be used as identification to enter a federal building or, as of next year, to board a flight in the U.S.
New Mexicans can obtain a standard license by presenting a document proving identity and age, plus two documents showing state residency. Applicants do not need to provide fingerprints, a Social Security number or any proof of lawful immigration status.
“This bill is about offering a standard driver’s license that comes without stigma and without unnecessary hoops to jump through to be able to have a legal driving credential in New Mexico,” Stephanie Schardin Clarke, secretary of the Taxation and Revenue Department, said at a news conference Tuesday.
Since the MVD began issuing standard driver’s licenses Monday, a total of 649 had been provided as of Tuesday afternoon, the division’s director, Alicia Ortiz, said.
The standard license helps residents who have difficulty obtaining a Real ID because they don’t have a birth certificate, their names don’t exactly match their identification or because of their immigration status.
“This has been obviously a long struggle for immigrant families and our allies,” said Marcela Díaz, executive director of Santa Fe-based Somos Un Pueblo Unido, an immigrant advocacy organization. “Having options is always good not just for immigrant families, but also for others in our community.”
Senate Bill 278, sponsored by Sens. Jerry Ortiz y Pino and Daniel Ivey-Soto, both Albuquerque Democrats, streamlined the process for residents to obtain a non-Real ID.
The legislation did away with a fingerprinting requirement for applicants who do not prove lawful immigration status. It also allowed license holders to renew every four or eight years, ensured the standard license is accepted on par with the Real ID license in New Mexico and changed the name of the non-Real ID license from “driving authorization card” to “New Mexico driver’s license.”
Since New Mexico began issuing driver’s licenses that comply with Real ID standards in 2016, 98 percent of licenses issued in the state have been Real ID compliant, Ortiz said.
Ivey-Soto said Tuesday he expects the number of non-Real ID licenses issued in the state to rise now that the standard license is an option.
“There’s a need for everybody to have the option of having a standard license,” Ivey-Soto said.
Before this year’s legislation, a coalition that represented immigrants, the homeless and other groups had filed a class-action lawsuit alleging that the state rejected applicants for the previous driver’s authorization cards inappropriately.
Even some applicants with the proper documents had trouble getting an authorization card, including former Santa Fe Mayor David Coss, who became one of the plaintiffs in the suit and spoke at Tuesday’s news conference.
A settlement was reached in August 2018, and new rules were issued that eschewed the requirement that applicants present a Social Security card.