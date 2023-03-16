Anything can happen these days, but so far the banking turmoil elsewhere is stacked in favor of New Mexico-based financial institutions.

The collapses of Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York as well as the large stock value drop of Credit Suisse in Switzerland in the past week have put the world on alert.

Those three banks, though, had known vulnerabilities for years that New Mexico banks and credit union do not share, experts said, adding Silicon Valley and Signature have vastly different depositors than local financial institutions.