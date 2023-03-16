Anything can happen these days, but so far the banking turmoil elsewhere is stacked in favor of New Mexico-based financial institutions.
The collapses of Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York as well as the large stock value drop of Credit Suisse in Switzerland in the past week have put the world on alert.
Those three banks, though, had known vulnerabilities for years that New Mexico banks and credit union do not share, experts said, adding Silicon Valley and Signature have vastly different depositors than local financial institutions.
New Mexico banks are not dabbling in cryptocurrencies and aren’t largely focused on tech sector depositors as Silicon Valley and Signature were. Both institutions faced huge withdrawals from depositors in the past week as rising interest rates weakened their liquidity.
In essence, those banks had large depositors, while New Mexico banks predominantly have small depositors. Some 91% of deposits at the 40 credit unions in New Mexico are guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and Santa Fe-based Century Bank estimates more than 90% of its deposits are FDIC insured.
“By comparison, 95% of Silicon Valley Bank deposits were uninsured,” Mike Schenk, chief economist at the Credit Union National Association, wrote in an email. “That’s what led to the run. Depositors knew their funds were at risk if the institution failed — so there was a stampede to pull the deposits out as soon as it became apparent that there were financial losses (and more looming).”
Silicon Valley Bank had 55% of its assets invested in fixed-income securities like U.S. government bonds, which have gone down in value as interest rates have increased 4.5 percentage points in the past year. Industrywide, banks invest only 24% in fixed-income securities, theconversation.com reported.
Also, Silicon Valley and Signature had half and less, respectively, of the national average in cash assets.
“It’s interesting times,” said Max Myers, CEO of Century Bank in Santa Fe and former CEO of New Mexico Bank & Trust. “We’re amazed that the Fed did not catch this.”
Myers said Century has a “much more granular deposit base” — predominantly small depositors rather than focused on an industry.
“Our average [account balance] is about $1,200 for retail accounts,” Myers said. “The small-business average is $35,000, $40,000, $50,000. We don’t really have people that go past $250,000.”
The FDIC insures up to $250,000 for each depositor if a bank fails. Century Bank even has a way to protect the few with more than $250,000.
Century Bank and First National 1870 are members of IntraFi, which offers Certificate of Deposit Registry Service that can split accounts larger than $250,000 into smaller deposits at different member banks through a single bank relationship, such as Century Bank.
Unlike low cash holdings by the failed Silicon Valley and Signature banks, First National 1870, a New Mexico division of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in Denver, said it has plenty of cash.
“First National 1870 continues to maintain financial and liquidity strength with capital ratios well in excess of the regulatory well-capitalized threshold,” Scott Czarniak, First National 1870’s regional president for Northern New Mexico, wrote in an email. “Ensuring the safety and soundness of our customers’ deposits and of our organization drives how we operate.”
Instead of a run on deposits, New Mexico credit unions are seeing a run to their institutions. New Mexico’s credit unions last year for the first time surpassed 1 million members with total deposits reaching $15.04 billion.
“Credit unions are seeing a lot of deposits,” said Juan Fernández, president of the Credit Union Association of New Mexico. “Credit unions now are seen as a safe refuge. We just don’t have the same kind of risk. No credit union is investing in a lone sector like Silicon Valley.”