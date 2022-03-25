A fisherman spotted a bald eagle on the shore of Navajo Lake, flapping its wings but unable to take off because it was so weakened from lead poisoning.
The angler notified authorities about the moribund eagle, and it was taken to the Santa Fe Raptor Center in El Rito, where it was given chelation treatments to remove the lead from its blood.
More than two weeks later, the eagle is defying astronomical odds by surviving. But even after all the chelation, the lead in the bird’s blood is still too high for a machine to measure.
“He’s supposed to be dead, and no one told him,” Raptor Center Executive Director Lori Paras said, laughing.
The eagle, nicknamed Bubba, reflects an alarming trend in which a growing number are ingesting high doses of lead, typically from carrion or prey tainted by lead ammunition or fishing sinkers. And the use of lead is at the center of a debate that hunting advocates and some conservationists hope can focus on education and sensible choices rather than politics and conflict.
Golden eagles, a species common in New Mexico, also fall victim to lead exposure. Paras said two of those birds are recovering at the center, though their lead poisoning is much milder than the bald eagle’s.
Lead is a neurotoxin that affects an eagle’s ability to fly, navigate, hunt and breed. In high enough doses, it can cause impaired breathing, seizures and death.
Eagles that become disoriented from lead poisoning cannot hunt and begin to starve, Paras said. The hunger eats away their breast muscles, making them unable to fly and further weakening them, she said.
Part of why Bubba the eagle is withstanding such acute toxicity is his lead exposure was recent, Paras said — adding that emaciated, lead-poisoned eagles don’t make it.
The exposure is often cumulative, with the birds gleaning bits of lead here and there, Paras said, noting that the center has treated lead-poisoned eagles for years.
Animal scraps, known as gut piles, that hunters leave behind for scavengers to devour often contain lead bullet shards. And lead sinkers on fishing lines can fall off and end up in the bellies of fish.
Bald eagles consume these food sources and others that can be laced with lead. Golden eagles lack the beaks for snatching up fish but feast on gut piles and other carrion, Paras said.
Toxic lead was found in the bones of 46 percent of bald and golden eagles sampled in 38 states, with elevated exposures often occurring in the fall and winter, coinciding with hunting season in many regions, according to a report in the journal Science.
The findings are a troubling setback for the bald eagle, America’s iconic national bird, which rebounded from the brink of extinction after the pesticide DDT was banned in 1972, enabling it to be removed from the Endangered Species List in 2007.
Lead ammunition was banned for hunting waterfowl such as ducks and geese in 1991 because of the harmful impact the residual metal had on wildlife. But lead ammo is still commonly used for hunting birds and game on land, including near waterways.
When asked about what could be done to better protect eagles from lead, state Game and Fish Department spokeswoman Tristanna Bickford said the agency was aware of the reports and was looking at potential options. She didn’t say what those options might be.
Some wildlife advocates want a ban on all lead shot and fishing tackle.
“Lead is no longer used in pipes and a variety of household items for a very good reason — it’s highly toxic and it’s needlessly killing wildlife and harming people’s health,” said Michael Robinson, senior conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity in Tucson, Ariz. “There are excellent alternatives to lead shot, and there’s no reason whatsoever that it should still be used.”
A group that describes itself as balancing conservation with the interests of hunters and anglers opposes the use of lead ammunition — but also opposes banning it.
The New Mexico Wildlife Federation is part of a larger educational effort to encourage hunters to use tungsten, copper and other nontoxic bullets, which are higher-performing and only a bit more expensive than lead ones, said Jesse Deubel, the group’s executive director.
“It’s my belief that nontoxic ammunition should be of every hunter, regardless of the species they’re pursuing,” Deubel said. “I think we can accomplish the goal without increased regulation.”
The most common argument he hears from hunters is that lead is cheaper, but in truth, the ammunition makes up only a small portion of the overall costs of hunting, Deubel said, so cost savings don’t justify the continued use.
If more hunters choose nontoxic shot, manufacturers will produce more, lowering costs and increasing the sales, Deubel said.
“I just feel pretty confident that we can accomplish the goal by focusing on consumer demand,” Deubel said. “This can be a consumer-led effort and not necessarily a government-led effort.”
Jon Hayes, executive director of Audubon Southwest, said laws should be strengthened to better protect eagles from lead exposure, though not necessarily any bans.
“We support policies and legislation that would reduce the use of lead,” Hayes said. “However … it’s not necessarily certain that the ban is the most effective thing to go after or would be passable.”
One option would be to increase funding for the state Game and Fish Department to educate people on why the use of lead ammunition and tackle is detrimental, he said.
Bans could politicize the issue and turn conservationists and hunters against each other, when the objective should be getting everyone working together to prevent eagles from ingesting lead, he said.
“When you politicize things, the opposition gets hardened,” Hayes said.
Paras said everything possible should be done to reduce lead hazards. She worries that even if Bubba, who defied death, recovers and flies off, he’ll be at risk of a repeat exposure.
“If I get this bald eagle back out … the chances of him collecting lead again, unfortunately, are really good,” Paras said. “It’s just becoming so prevalent in the environment.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
