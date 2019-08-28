RED RIVER — New Mexico’s oil bonanza is set to continue.
The state could receive an estimated $907 million in “new” money next budget year, with revenue projected at just under $8 billion as oil and gas production continues to increase in the Permian Basin.
That’s a 12.8 percent increase from the current year’s recurring budget level, according to a forecast prepared by legislative and executive branch economists and released on Wednesday morning by the Legislative Finance Committee.
As was true last year, record-high oil output is by far the main factor driving the windfall. Technological improvements and lower costs in the Permian are putting New Mexico on track to produce almost 400 million barrels annually by next budget year, according to the projections. Remarkably, that would more than quintuple the production the state averaged between 1980 and 2010.
The projections, prepared for a meeting with lawmakers Wednesday, in Red River, would allow the state to draft a budget in the next legislative session that exceeds the $7 billion threshold passed this year.
The state also is expected to receive more money than previously anticipated for the prior and current budget years. Revenue is estimated to be $7.9 billion for fiscal year 2019, $333 million above last December’s forecasts, while the state is projected to receive $347 million more than previously expected for fiscal year 2020.
Revenue will be higher for last budget year even as oil prices dropped more than $30 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2018. That’s because New Mexico oil production is estimated to have grown 46 percent from the prior year.
Still, the economists are urging caution.
The new estimates are “heavily dependent” on oil price and production activity, which can change without warning. A precipitious decline in oil volumes could “create a fiscal challenge far more severe than a moderate recession,” the report said.
Next budget year’s energy revenue could decline $1.4 billion below the current projections if oil prices and the number of active rigs were to drop, according to the report.
“Revenues significantly above trend may not be sustainable over time, and the last time New Mexico saw state revenues this high above trend was just before the Great Recession,” LFC chief economist Dawn Iglesias and economic Ismael Torres wrote in their report.
A severe drop in prices can lead companies to reduce drilling in the Permian. That happened in 2016, when the number of rigs operating in New Mexico dropped to 15 from 90 in a matter of three months.
The risks are even greater given that some forecasting agencies now see the chance of a recession in 2020 as more likely than before.
The LFC report highlighted concerns related to the U.S.-China trade war, weakening global growth and the recent inversion of the spread between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields.
“A global economic slowdown, exacerbated by a U.S.-China trade war, could pull the U.S. into a recession,” the economists wrote.