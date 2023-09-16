Antonio Garcez

For more than 30 years, Antonio Garcez wrote about Northern New Mexico’s paranormal stories, sensitively telling the tales of encounters people said they had with departed loved ones.

The prolific writer of Adobe Angels: The Ghosts of Santa Fe and other books detailing the ghostly experiences he heard from New Mexicans, died Sept. 10 at his home in Moriarty of complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 68.

“The first time I met him, I fell in love with that man,” said Elaine Murphy of Albuquerque, who came to know Garcez through a class for caregivers of Parkinson’s patients. “There was a calmness about him and an innocence, and I don’t mean that in the sense of being naive or meek. Like the Dalai Lama exudes this peace and innocence and light — that’s what Antonio had.”

