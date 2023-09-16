For more than 30 years, Antonio Garcez wrote about Northern New Mexico’s paranormal stories, sensitively telling the tales of encounters people said they had with departed loved ones.
The prolific writer of Adobe Angels: The Ghosts of Santa Fe and other books detailing the ghostly experiences he heard from New Mexicans, died Sept. 10 at his home in Moriarty of complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 68.
“The first time I met him, I fell in love with that man,” said Elaine Murphy of Albuquerque, who came to know Garcez through a class for caregivers of Parkinson’s patients. “There was a calmness about him and an innocence, and I don’t mean that in the sense of being naive or meek. Like the Dalai Lama exudes this peace and innocence and light — that’s what Antonio had.”
Garcez was born in Las Cruces, the son of Guadalupe Ramirez, a Mescalero Apache, and Angel Garcez of Mexico, said Hank Estrada, Antonio Garcez’s husband of 40 years.
“His grandfather was taken from his family and placed in the Santa Fe Indian School against his will,” Estrada said. “Tony’s mother and grandfather were considered to be spiritual healers, and she cleansed houses of evil spirits and confronted evil spirits. Tony would go with her as a little boy, and so he would observe that a lot.”
That upbringing never left Garcez, Estrada said, something that came into play when the couple visited a bookstore in Santa Fe in the early 1980s on a trip from their then-home in California.
“He asked if they had any books on true ghost stories,” Estrada said. “There was folklore and legends, but nothing of what he was really thinking. As he was walking out the door, the cashier said, ‘You know, someone should write a book about that because so many people have had encounters.’ The lightbulb went of in his mind, and that’s what started it.”
In 1986, the couple bought an adobe house on Zia Road and moved to Santa Fe. It was a large place on sprawling acreage, the perfect place to begin a career as a writer.
“It was owned by Bertha Dutton, the first female archaeologist in New Mexico,” Estrada said. “She had a vault built into the middle of the house, and she kept bones and pottery from the Native American lands she had explored.
“She was friends with Georgia O’Keeffe, and so she built a guest house for Georgia to come from Abiquiu to Santa Fe. It was impressive. We got the house and opened a bed-and-breakfast, the first gay and lesbian bed and breakfast in Santa Fe, and named it Antonio and Hank’s Adobe Guest House. I loved it; he tolerated it.”
The house became the backdrop from which both Estrada, also an author, and Garcez pursued their writing careers. Together, they created their own publishing company, Red Rabbit Press.
By word of mouth, Garcez would learn of residents who had experienced ghostly encounters, mostly intimate tales of experiences with ancestors and deceased loved ones. He would record and transcribe their stories, articulating the most poignant moments of their encounters, Estrada said.
Garcez’s first published book, Adobe Angels: The Ghosts of Santa Fe, is becoming harder to find, his husband said.
“I don’t even have a copy,” he said, adding Garcez’s books were received enthusiastically through the years by a growing reader base. Garcez’s 20 books on ghost tales from Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Taos, O’Keeffe country, Las Cruces and beyond are still widely in demand and have garnered the interest of nationally acclaimed paranormal experts like Jeff Belanger, host of the Emmy-nominated series New England Legends.
“He has long been a great resource for all things haunted in the American Southwest, and yesterday he was carried home,” Belanger wrote on his Facebook page.
Garcez’s popularity led him to be featured on the TV show America’s Scariest Places and the Ted Turner production of Haunted, often broadcast around Halloween on the History Channel.
Murphy said by the time she met Garcez a year ago, he was in a wheelchair and having trouble cutting his food to eat. Still, he had a sense of humor that made his health condition seem invisible, she said.
“That was the thing that always amazed me about him. Even though the disease had taken a toll on him, physically he still had this resilience and internal strength,” she said. “It was admirable to see how he handled what his body was going through. He was always cracking me up. He brought a joke into every situation, and he brought such a sense of joy anytime you were with him. The biggest thing he left me with is, ‘It’s OK to be you.’ ”
Teree Rush of Edgewood echoed Murphy’s sentiments.
A real estate agent, Rush bought and sold a number of homes for Garcez and Estrada and came to know them as friends through the years.
“It has gone way beyond the professional,” she said. “They have looked out for me, and I have looked out for them. It’s been a very strong mutual friendship.”
Five years into the couple’s stint as Santa Fe B&B owners, Estrada and Garcez heard the humming of bulldozers to create the parking lot and shopping center near the home.
“We were out of there,” Estrada said, adding they moved to Truth or Consequences and Placitas before landing at their current home in Moriarty. Garcez continued to pen ghost stories from each location.
“My childhood experiences taught me to be sensitive to the unexplainable yet real examples of a life beyond the tangible,” he wrote. “In my family, we did not make fun of such subjects as ghosts, hauntings, or brushes with the supernatural. On the contrary, my mother taught us to maintain a cautious respect for spirits, folk healers, witches and forces considered to be occult in origin. Undoubtedly, my Mescalero Apache grandfather, who was brought to Santa Fe as a child to be ‘educated’ at the Indian School, provided his daughter — my mother — with the basis for such a positive and respectful view of the paranormal. My books are grounded in this firm understanding.”