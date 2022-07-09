TAOS — The Special Investigations Division of the State Auditor's Office is examining nearly $100,000 in severance payments made to former Taos Town Manager Rick Bellis and former Finance Director Marietta Fambro, which were finalized on the last day of then-Mayor Dan Barrone's administration.
Mayor Pascual Maestas, who unseated Barrone in the March 1 election and took office April 1, formally requested the examination in a letter to state Auditor Brian Colón.
The letter and other documents were obtained by The Taos News through a public records request.
"Prior to 5:00 p.m. on March 31, 2022, Finance Director Fambro force-processed a severance payment via [electronic funds transfer] to herself and then-Town Manager Richard Bellis in the amount of $67,500 (Bellis) and $30,000 (Fambro) in violation of Town of Taos Ordinance 18-01, also referred to as the 'Personnel Ordinance,' ” the letter states.
It notes Fambro and Bellis were acting in their official capacities at the time. "Fambro, along with former Mayor Dan Barrone, were the signatories in the electronic draft check that was processed for the severance payouts."
Interim Town Manager Andrew Gonzales said in an interview Fambro "signed off on her own severance payment. Then-Finance Director Fambro and then-Manager Bellis had ultimate authority over those payments."
Fambro is a newly elected town councilor.
Maestas and Gonzales believe "there may be possible violations of criminal statutes in connection with financial affairs," the letter states.
Bellis wrote in an email he received his severance pay in accordance with his contract, which he said is "similar to every local government manager in New Mexico and most other states."
"My contract states that if the contract is terminated — I am fired or not reappointed — or I resign that I am due that severance payment," Bellis wrote.
He did not specify whether he retired or believes he was fired.
"It is very clear that I was not reappointed, that the new Mayor had no intention of reappointing me on April 1 when he took office (that was stated publicly and to me directly) and that I am no longer with the Town, so I was paid the severance I was due," he wrote.
A February 2021 amendment to Bellis' contract states the town manager is eligible for severance pay "if this agreement is terminated or upon resignation of the town manager," while the town's current personnel policy states that "voluntary resignations shall automatically result in the forfeiture of the severance pay, unless otherwise specified in the employment contract of the employee."
Gonzales noted Bellis was not removed by a majority vote of the Town Council, as required by state statute, and said Bellis didn't leave under involuntary circumstances that would qualify him for severance. Gonzales wants Bellis and Fambro to repay the "gross negligent misuse of taxpayers' funds."
"Whether we pursue criminal action or not — we'll leave that up to the investigators — it's more than likely the desire of the town to pursue civil action," Gonzales said.
Bellis said he hasn't been asked, at least by Maestas or "one of the town attorneys," to return the money.
"It’s irrelevant whether I resigned, was fired, or not reappointed. I was entitled to severance," Bellis said.
Asked what her justification was for the $30,000 severance payment to herself, Fambro said, "Right now, I won't have a comment because it's possible litigation.
"I'm stuck in two places," she added. "I am a council member and [it's] against me."
Colón's office confirmed there is an investigation underway in response to the complaint.
"We do have an examination open with regard to the allegations," said Stephanie Telles, director of the agency's Government Accountability Office, adding the investigation is confidential until a report is released. "It's possible, depending on what we identify during the course of the examination, that we can refer the matter to the attorney general or other law enforcement agencies such as the district attorney or sheriff's office. It also can be referred to independent public accountants for certain agencies."