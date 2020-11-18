A nearly two-year probe by the State Auditor's Office uncovered some $335,000 in unsubstantiated or questionable expenditures by Mora County officials, including two members of the same family.
The 84-page report cited numerous financial and personnel improprieties by the county's former payroll and payments clerk and her father, the former chief of the Mora County Volunteer Fire Department, from fiscal years 2013-18.
The report says "potential" fraud, forgery, embezzlement and noncompliance with internal controls may have taken place.
Though the audit redacted the names of those involved, Mora County Attorney Michael Aragon said the audit is referring to Denise Duran and her father, Dennis Romero — both of whom have been fired by the county. Duran is listed as a former payroll clerk in an organization chart included in the audit.
Efforts to reach Duran and Romero by phone Wednesday were unsuccessful.
The audit lists a number of alleged violations by Duran, saying she paid herself county funds to purchase luxury flooring that the county did not procure or approve; approved the county purchase of a laptop for her sister; paid herself double her approved pay rate for jobs she did not do; and spent public money for clothes, including $18,000 on boots.
According to the audit, she also approved unallowable expenses for her father in his role as fire chief.
The audit says Romero approved purchases of unsubstantiated inventory through state fire protection funds, purchased unauthorized gas on county gas cards and approved payments for unsubstantiated work time for family members.
According to the audit, Mora County is missing a firetruck worth nearly $89,000.
No one knows who bought it, what happened to it or where the paperwork for it is now, state Auditor Brian Colón said by phone Wednesday.
"That's been eating away at me since the beginning of this audit," he said. "We don't know if proper procurement policies were followed because there is no documentation. No one can tell me where the firetruck is. One person said it was auctioned off years ago … but we don't have the paperwork. We don't know."
Colón said Mora County officials discovered the financial problems in 2018 and contacted the State Auditor's Office, which got involved in February 2019.
He said the audit shows "closely-related parties engaged to serve in a small community either did not implement proper internal controls or ignored them."
The audit also says the county has since taken a number of corrective action plans to address the situation, including hiring an internal investigator, terminating employees and volunteers based on that investigation, installing time clocks to record employee hours, hiring a new financial administrator and changing the locks on the fire department building.
Colón said Mora County's leadership team has been "extremely responsive to our concerns — the complete meltdown of internal controls. They've taken measures to rectify that and have taken this report seriously."
He said the audit has been turned over to state police and prosecutors.
State police spokesman Dusty Francisco wrote in an email Wednesday the department's investigation division "has received the results of the special audit … and based on that information has expanded the scope of the investigation in conjunction with the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office [in Las Vegas, N.M.] and other state agencies. This investigation is active and ongoing."
He said that once the investigation is compete, all reports and evidence will be sent to the District Attorney's Office to consider further action.
District Attorney Richard Flores said that once state police turn in a full report, his office will review it to see if "criminal charges are warranted. If they are, we will file complaints along with the state police."
Meanwhile, Mora County officials are "100 percent committed to making sure this never happens again," Aragon, the county attorney, said by phone Wednesday.
Aragon said the $335,000 could have been used "to build a playground, to enhance emergency medical services, to provide more patrols for public safety, for our sheriff's department. That's a considerable amount of money that could have made a difference over five years."
He said county officials hope the situation will alert other county governments to the potential for such problems.
"This has definitely impacted our community," Aragon said. "We're talking some serious money."
