The state Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday it has been cleared of alleged ethics violations filed in the summer.
The office said in a news release accusations against Attorney General Hector Balderas were unfounded before the State Ethics Commission and the Office of the State Auditor. Previously the state Supreme Court Disciplinary Board rejected the allegations.
The complaints were made by New Energy Economy of Santa Fe and some other organizations. One accusation involved the fact that a friend of Balderas, attorney Marcus Rael of Albuquerque, has won numerous contracts for work for the Attorney General's Office.
Another involved Rael's hiring at $400 an hour this year by Iberdrola, a Spanish company with which Public Service Company of New Mexico hopes to merge. Balderas gave his support for the merger in the spring. The Public Regulation Commission's hearing examiner found Rael's hiring by Iberdrola was a conflict and said Rael should cease that work.
