State Attorney General Hector Balderas is suing the makers of the Juul electronic cigarette, claiming the company purposefully marketed its highly addictive nicotine delivery device and product to young people.
"In a span of only five years JUUL has almost highhandedly reversed the decades of progress made in curbing adolescent and teenage use of nicotine," Balderas says in the complaint filed Thursday in state District Court in Santa Fe.
Juul Labs Inc. came out with its "sleek, easily concealable" nicotine delivery device that looks like a USB flash drive in 2015, the complaint says, and by 2018 the company controlled around 75 percent of the e-cigarette market, largely because of its social media-based marketing campaign aimed at a younger audience.
"The 'Vaporized' campaign featured young, stylish models and images of attendees at JUUL's launch parties which highlighted themes of sexual attractiveness, thinness, independence, rebelliousness and being cool. In that way, the Vaporized campaign followed the trail pioneered by tobacco companies long before," according to the complaint.
A 2017 New Mexico Youth Risk and Resiliency report showed that in 2013, before Juul was released, only 6.9 percent of middle school children in the state used e-cigarettes, the complaint says. By 2017, more than 15 percent of that age group reported using e-cigarettes.
According the complaint, e-cigarette use is particularly problematic in New Mexico, with 27.4 percent of high school students reporting use in 2017, about double the national rate for that year of 13.2 percent.
The complaint accuses the company of violating the New Mexico Unfair Practices Act.
The complaint asks the court to order Juul Labs Inc. to "abate the public nuisance it has created by paying for nicotine addiction prevention, addiction treatment, related health care, and related public education." It also seeks an unspecified amount in damages, restitution, penalties and legal costs.
