The state Attorney General's Office has sued a Colorado propane company accused of leaving hundreds of people in Northern New Mexico without access to safe heat as winter arrives.
The lawsuit against Bob’s LP Gas, filed late Wednesday, alleges the company is failing to refill leased propane tanks despite consumers paying on their contracts. The problem became acute in recent weeks as temperatures fell in far Northern New Mexico.
"Without propane in colder temperatures, these New Mexicans are forced to resort to burning wood for heat, using dangerous gas grills or electric space heaters for warmth," the AG's Office said in a news release.
The office also seeks an immediate injunction against the company to either force it to provide propane to its customers or allow another company to fill in temporarily.
Owner Robert Sivers did not return a message seeking comment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.