New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office issued a report Thursday clearing the state’s public pension board executive and legal counsel of any alleged wrongdoing related to raises issued to top leadership and staff.
Former Retired Public Employees of New Mexico Association Executive Director Terry Slattery and current Executive Director Wayne Propst were embroiled in controversy after state Treasurer Tim Eichenberg claimed the former and current pension fund leaders broke the law by issuing raises to themselves and staff without going through the proper channels. But a report from the Attorney General’s Office concluded PERA executives did not commit misconduct.
The office “found no supporting information to substantiate any allegations of fraud or misconduct,” wrote Chief Deputy Attorney General Tania Maestas.
Public Employees Retirement Association general counsel and chief of staff Susan Pittard declined comment.
The report comes a day after a group representing retired public employees in New Mexico filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging former and current executive directors of PERA violated their authority by giving themselves substantial raises. The court filing claims they did so with the aid of Pittard, who also is named in the lawsuit.
Miguel Gómez, executive director of the Retired Public Employees of New Mexico, said the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court will continue despite the attorney general’s report.
Gómez complained the investigation was incomplete, claiming PERA board members were not interviewed.
“Obviously we stand by our complaints,” he said. “We think it’s [the lawsuit] legitimate and we feel very confident.”
The lawsuit claims directors violated the constitutional rights of retirees in New Mexico by administering “significant pay raises” to themselves on several occasions between 2005 and 2014. That money should have gone to retirees, the court filing said.
In 2014, Propst received a 10 percent raise after closed-door sessions with no formal public vote.
The attorney general’s report said PERA policy allowed Propst to approve raises for himself and 20 other employees who received raises of more than 20 percent. But it acknowledged he “did not seek full PERA Board approval” for his 2014 raise, discussing the matter solely with Board Chair Patricia French, according to the report.
Propst, who has been the organization’s executive director since 2012, initially made $142,459. By 2019, his salary increased to $172,942.
Although the Attorney General’s Office determined Propst did not violate any law, the report suggested that in the future, the power to determine compensation and other matters should be determined by “rule, rather than policy.”
The entire PERA board should also review Propst’s 2014 pay increase in a public meeting to determine whether it stays in place, the report said.
“In conclusion, we find no violation of criminal law regarding the salary increases of PERA staff, nor the Executive Director,” Maestas wrote. “Additionally, there is no evidence that these compensation actions were taken in violation of the rules or policies promulgated by the PERA Board. All actions were documented through Personnel Act procedures and approved by the requisite oversight entities.”
State Auditor Brian Colón wrote in a separate May letter to PERA board members that Propst did not violate his authority by giving raises to himself and his staff.