New Mexico officials are still trying to contain a rare mumps outbreak discovered in September at Torrance County Detention Center, where private prison operator CoreCivic oversees migrants detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The state epidemiologist, Dr. Mike Landen, said the center is vaccinating new detainees against measles, mumps, rubella and chicken pox.
Mumps often causes fever and puffy cheeks with tender, swollen jaws from the swelling of salivary glands under both ears.
“Outbreaks have most commonly occurred among groups of people who have prolonged, close contact, such as sharing water bottles or cups, kissing, practicing sports together, or living in close quarters with a person who has mumps,” Landen wrote in an email.
He said some vaccinated people may still get mumps if exposed, but their symptoms are milder.
Since at least seven cases were diagnosed in Torrance County in early September, an additional four cases developed, which brought the statewide total of probable mumps cases to 41.
The Los Alamos Monitor reported the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center received three notices from the Cibola County Detention Center alerting their organization to quarantines after migrants were sickened with mumps.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last month that 18 percent of U.S. facilities housing migrant detainees were experiencing mumps outbreaks. Between September of 2018 and August this year, 898 confirmed cases of mumps in adult migrants were reported in 57 facilities in 19 states. Private companies operated 34 facilities, 19 were county jails that house detained migrants and four were ICE-operated.
The report noted that while the U.S. has had over 16,000 cases since 2015, this is the first reported mumps outbreak in detention facilities.
