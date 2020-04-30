New Mexico Arts, a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, announced it will allocate $1.5 million in state and federal funds to nonprofit arts organizations, colleges, universities, public schools, tribal governments and government entities to help sustain them during the COVID-19 crisis.
The funds, which are to be given in $10,000 allotments, are available to about 200 past recipients of awards from New Mexico Arts for the fiscal years 2018 through 2021, and are designated for arts activities that take place from July 1 through June 30, 2021. The funds are intended to offset the financial burdens of recent closures by helping organizations retain their full- and part-time positions, independently contracted artists, arts administrators and arts educators.
An ongoing survey conducted by the national organization Americans for the Arts found the COVID-19 pandemic had a total economic impact of more than $1.2 million on New Mexico’s arts and culture sector through April 30, with economic hardships coming through the loss of revenue from canceled events and programming, plus the depletion of financial reserves.
Citing the survey, New Mexico Arts stated 67 percent of respondents said that they may have reduce their staffs, while a third said they are not confident their organization can survive the economic effects of COVID-19.
“We had a full summer schedule but we also want to make sure that we’re practicing all of the protocols suggested by the governor,” said Jerry Wellman, co-director of Axle Projects Inc., which was forced to cancel the summer exhibition programming for its flagship program, the mobile art gallery Axle Contemporary. “We don’t know if we qualify or not, but it doesn’t hurt to apply. We’re applying to everything that might help.”
“I think every arts and cultural organization right now has been hit pretty hard,” said Cyndi Conn, executive director of Creative Santa Fe, which also plans to apply for the funds. “Right now, I think the best thing we can do is focus on recovery.”
The funding will come from the 2021 state budget, a partnership agreement between New Mexico Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, and the federal CARES Act. A third of the overall funding is designated for use by New Mexico’s rural communities.
"Our most pressing concerns are sustaining the organization while being of service to our community," said Georgia O'Keeffe Museum Director Cody Hartley. "Despite circumstances, we are finding ways to support the needs of our immediate communities, like providing art kits for schools, seniors and pueblo youth, and offering new kinds of online programming.
"The New Mexico Arts grant could help us sustain these efforts and our future," Hartley added. "We look forward to the day when our sites will reopen. It seems distant now, but it will come, and grant opportunities like this will strengthen our ability to be prepared to welcome audiences back when the time is right."
Organizations must submit their applications through New Mexico Arts' online grant system. The application and guidelines are available at nmarts.org starting Friday and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. May 15.
