Nine tribal communities received a total of $26 million for 17 infrastructure projects, the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department reported Friday.
The Tribal Infrastructure Fund Board awarded improvements for water systems, roads, buildings, wastewater treatment and other items.
This year’s awards make up the highest amount of money allocated to tribal communities since the program was established, the state Indian Affairs Department said. The Tribal Infrastructure Fund Board was formed in 2005.
The board evaluates proposals from tribal communities and seeks improvement projects that can begin immediately.
In a statement, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was proud her administration could play a role in the program.
“These funds will make a real, significant difference for families, workers and for economic development and quality of life on tribal land in New Mexico,” she said.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said: “We have a great partnership with the state of New Mexico, and we want to strengthen that partnership through the completion of these projects.”
And Mescalero Apache Tribe President Gabe Aguilar said the money to his community “will go toward repairing a heavily traveled and dangerous road that is used mainly by residents and school buses.”
In ascending order, the top 10 amounts went to Ohkay Owingeh ($1.1 million); Santo Domingo Pueblo ($1.2 million); San Ildefonso Pueblo ($1.4 million); Santa Clara Pueblo ($2.2 million); Taos Pueblo ($2.2 million and another for $2.5 million); Crownpoint Chapter, Navajo Nation ($2.6 million); To’Hajiilee Chapter, Navajo Nation ($3.6 million); Santa Ana Pueblo ($4 million); and Mescalero Apache Tribe ($4 million).
