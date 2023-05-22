New Mexico is among the states that will receive federal loan and grant money through the Rural Partners Network to bolster projects that help underserved rural communities, the U.S. Agriculture Department secretary said Monday. 

A nearly $61 million loan will be available to the Farmers Electric Cooperative, based in Clovis, to help connect 738 households and build 161 miles of power lines.  

A $950,000 grant has been approved to aid the city of Sunland Park in building a public safety complex, which will include a new fire station and police headquarters in the Southern New Mexico town.

