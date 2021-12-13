New Mexico is among three Upper Basin states exceeding their agreed-upon allotment of Colorado River water, a trend that could lead to the possible curtailment of water use in the future, a conservation group said in a newly released report.
Consuming less water will become more imperative as a changing climate causes hotter, drier weather that further depletes the Colorado River — and yet the four Upper Basin states have made no formal plans to cut their water use and at least two propose more diversions from the river as if there's no shortage, according to a report by the Utah Rivers Council.
In the Upper Basin, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico have used more than their share in recent years, and only Wyoming has stayed within its limits under a 1922 agreement known as the Colorado River Compact, the report said.
These states are required to channel a certain volume of river water over a 10-year period to the Lower Basin states of California, Arizona and Nevada, and if they fail to do so, they could be required to make up for the shortfall through cutbacks, Zach Frankel, the Council's executive director, said during a Monday news conference.
Upper Basin water managers act as if such a bleak scenario could never happen, though many studies show the Southwest's 20-year drought will worsen in the coming years, Frankel said.
"There's lots of talk about water conservation, but there's no meaningful proposals of any way, shape or form in the Upper Colorado River Basin to cut water," Frankel said. "The only thing we see are new proposed uses … which is extremely irresponsible."
The situation has become more dire since a water shortage was declared in August in response to Lake Mead and Lake Powell dipping to historic lows, resulting in Arizona, Nevada and parts of Mexico reducing consumption in what's known as Tier 1 cuts.
Upper Basin states, which operate under different guidelines, were not affected.
But these states won't avoid water reductions for much longer if they don't take preventive actions, Frankel said.
The release of the report titled "A Future on Borrowed Time" coincides with the Colorado River Water Users Association's two-day conference this week in Las Vegas, Nev., where officials and experts will discuss how to manage the river in the future.
Frankel said if the leaders at this conference don't devise ways to tackle climate-induced shortages — including how Upper Basin states can rein in water use — then they should be replaced by ones with a clearer vision.
The report, which looks at data from 2016-18, said the Upper Basin states are required to deliver a total of 75 million acre-feet of water to the Lower Basin over a 10-year period. An acre foot is roughly 326,000 gallons, enough to supply the average U.S. household for a year.
New Mexico ran a 41,000-acre-foot deficit during this period. If the full water rights of tribes are counted, the shortfall increases to 180,000 acre feet.
In New Mexico, water from the Colorado River Basin flows through the federal San Juan-Chama project, a series of diversions and tunnels, before merging with the Rio Grande. Santa Fe, Albuquerque, farmers and pueblos are among the users of San Juan-Chama water.
Lower Basin states have agreed to conservation measures that grow increasingly austere as river flow wanes, versus the Upper Basin that has no such measures, the report said.
Still, Rolf Schmidt-Petersen, Interstate Stream Commission director, said he thought the findings were confusing, given that the Upper Basin is managing to deliver an adequate amount downstream every year.
And New Mexico last year received only 60 percent of its maximum allotment of San Juan-Chama water from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which means the agency is making adjustments to smaller supply, Schmidt-Petersen said.
"There's a disconnect," Schmidt-Petersen said. "People are talking past each other."
Frankel said New Mexico is doing a considerably better than Colorado and Utah in grappling with decreasing river water. Unfortunately, New Mexico is on the same team as those other states and could be affected by their excesses, he said.
"The bad players can drag down everyone else," Frankel said.
Utah and Colorado are looking to divert more water, despite warming temperatures and higher evaporation depleting the Colorado River by about 20 percent since the late 1990s.
"Colorado is already in a 400,000-acre-foot deficit — so, really, using common sense, Colorado should be reducing its diversions, not increasing them," said Jen Pelz, wild rivers program director for WildEarth Guardians. "Everyone is trying to get those last drops of water before everything changes. Clearly, this is climate denial at its finest."
