New Mexico's places of worship can operate at full capacity under a revised public health order, even in counties where coronavirus spread is high enough to call for the most stringent restrictions.
Existing restrictions remain on other establishments, such as restaurants, theaters and stores.
The state is making the change in response to recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that say capacity limits on churches can't be more restrictive than on other entities such as factories and schools, the governor's spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett wrote in an email.
"The state, of course, is always concerned about the risk of viral spread anywhere people are gathered," Sackett wrote. "Nonetheless, the case law from the Supreme Court is clear."
Sackett denied that political pressure to fully open churches was a factor, insisting the high court's decisions were the sole reason for the change.
The removal of churches' capacity limits comes as the state makes headway in quelling the virus through vaccinations and a four-tier system of restrictions on counties.
Large church gatherings have been blamed for causing outbreaks in different areas of the country. Last year's devastating outbreak in the Navajo Nation was linked to a church rally.
Although churches are allowed full capacity, they are still strongly encouraged to enact social distancing measures to protect their congregants and prevent viral spread, Sackett wrote.
The amended order recommends the services remain at the levels to which they were previously limited by counties' color-coded status.
That's 25 percent for red, 33 percent for yellow, 50 percent for green and 75 percent for turquoise.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
I was truly mystified to note that during the height of the pandemic, "news sources" were always quick to name church gatherings and/or events as sources of outbreak, yet, nary a Big Box store, casino nor peaceful protest. Ah, "facts".
Hopefully, praise and worship will resurge during the coming, many days of requital.
Sounds like a big story, if it is really true. Sounds totally unfair and biased. Looking forward to seeing the updated story.
